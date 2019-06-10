HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University conferred degrees on 1,100 graduates May 18 at the university’s commencement ceremony.
Former Louisiana House and Senate member Ben Nevers was honored with an honorary Doctor of Humanities degree as part of the ceremony.
In his welcome, Southeastern President John L. Crain noted that the 1,100 people being recognized at commencement included 385 men and 715 women from 16 degree programs, and representatives from 27 states and 24 countries.
The university awarded its highest academic honor, the President’s Medal for Academic Excellence, to 11 students with the highest cumulative grade-point average in the university’s five colleges. Medal recipients, all of whom had a 4.0 GPA, were:
College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences: criminal justice major Ronesha Braxton, of Harvey; English major Kaisey Nan-Marie Seegmiller, of Denham Springs; and art major Catherine Renee Urquhart, of Metairie.
College of Business: business administration and accounting major Brandon Michael Richardson, of Slidell; and management major Jessica Renee Robinson, of Walker.
College of Education: early childhood education major, Britt Leigh Alexander, of St. Amant; middle school education major Breanna Marie Ford, of Luling; and elementary education major Tiffany Ann Nevels, of Denham Springs.
College of nursing and Health Sciences: social work major Abbey Nicolette Bethel, of Denham Springs; and communication sciences and disorders major Allison Claire Soileau, of Baton Rouge.
College of Science and Technology: mathematics major Christian Daniel Ennis, of Mandeville.
Area students receiving associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees were:
ASCENSION PARISH
Doctoral degrees
Prairieville: Roland O. Okungbowa, nursing practice; Amber J. Poirrier, nursing practice
Master's degrees
Gonzales: Gabrielle A. Gutierrez, communication sciences and disorders
Prairieville: Brooke D. Babin, special education early intervention birth-5; Blake E. Constant, psychology; Michelle Donaldson, nursing; Allison Harris, history; Caitlyn A. Kernan, counseling
Bachelor's degrees
Darrow: Amelia D. Erickson, accounting; Aliyah C. Malancon, kinesiology
Donaldsonville: Jamee G. Rogers, biological sciences
Geismar: Alexis C. Blanchard, early childhood education grades pre-K through three; Hannah E. Fork, middle school special education mild/moderate grades four through eight; Matthew J. Labbé, history; Nicole M. Shuff, psychology
Gonzales: Caitlyn E. Achord, psychology; Hannah A. Bergeron, management; Haley E. Cannon, psychology; Danielle D. Eliser, psychology; Autumn N. Griffin, early childhood education grades pre-K through three; Sean H. Haydel, business administration; Abigail M. Lambert, Music; Zachary D. Lipoma, business administration; Devin R. McCrory, occupational health, safety and environment; Chandler W. McClure, industrial technology; Mason G. Nickens, biological sciences; Erin M. Reid, English; Tobi M. Robertson, criminal justice; Natasha R. Steib, general studies; Story B. Thames, English; Jacee L. Truax, kinesiology; Kaleigh M. Vargas, athletic training; Carmen B. Vessel, music; Jonathan G. Vidrine, information technology
Prairieville: Ashley E. Aguillard, kinesiology; Whitney E. Banker, nursing; George H. Bolinger, general studies; Kaylan B. Brown, biological sciences; Joelle N. Constant, biological sciences; Emily J. Crocker, elementary education grades one through five; Brandon R. Daigle, industrial technology; Destiny N. Day, social work; Madeline G. DeLeon, nursing; Collin N. Delaune, nursing; Cody J. Ducote, kinesiology; Alana P. Elmore, special education mild/moderate grades one through five; Carla E. Garcia, business administration; Kayleigh K. Gregoire, biological sciences; Hannah R. Hall, early childhood education grades pre-K through three; Garrett L. Hatfield, nursing; Mattie C. Hutchinson, kinesiology; Ali R. Le Bourgeois, biological sciences; Megan Lossett, art; Jordynn D. Morrissey, middle school education grades four through eight; Shannon A. Roney, history; Alexis C. Sevario, social work; Emily I. Sheets, early childhood education grades pre-K through three; Ashlee M. St. Germain, general studies; Brooklyn N. Taylor, general studies; Arkaylie C. Wyre, management
St. Amant: Britt L. Alexander, early childhood education grades pre-K through three; Emily A. Garrett, communication; Zachary T. Guy, engineering technology; Aidan G. Hodges, business administration; Drake M. Leblanc, occupational health, safety and environment; Sadie L. Melancon, management; Lauryn N. Poché, health education and promotion; Rebekah K. Pocorello, accounting; Anthony Sanchez, engineering technology; Rachel Taylor, English education
Sorrento: Kase J. Savoy, accounting