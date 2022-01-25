Team of Dream baseball registration underway
Registration for Team of Dreams Ascension is open. The all-abilities baseball league serves the youth and young adults of Ascension parish and surrounding areas. This league is for people who use wheelchairs or have physical or intellectual disabilities.
To register or volunteer, contact Lance Kohan at (225) 354-6243 or email Lance@gonzalesla.com or visit go.teamsnap.com/forms/299847.
VFW plans chili cook-off
Veterans of Foreign Wars 3693 is looking for cooking teams and sponsors for its Feb. 5 chili cook-off.
The cooking begins at 8 a.m. with teams vying for trophies in three categories: Judges Division, People's Choice and Best Decorated. The chili will be served starting at 11 a.m., with a $10 fee.
For information on entering a team or becoming a sponsor, email the chili committee at 3693vfw@gmail.com.
Fly tying Workshops at the Library
Here’s your chance to learn the basics of tying your own flies. Get ready for the upcoming fishing season by joining local fishing enthusiast Darrell Crawford as he teaches the basics of fly tying during this series of two, three-hour workshops at Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales on Jan. 29 and Feb. 5. Both workshops will begin at 9 a.m.
Crawford has been tying flies for over 40 years and will demonstrate several different fly-tying techniques. Fly Tying I will cover how to tie Bream Killer and Little Tommy flies. Fly Tying II will cover how to tie saltwater flies, Crazy Charlie and Gotcha. If time permits, Crawford will also demonstrate tying a Sac-a-Lait jig. Participation in both sessions is recommended, but not required. All needed materials and tools will be provided. Each workshop will last approximately 3 hours. Masks will be mandatory during both workshops. Call (225) 647-3955 to register.
TOPS Club meets
Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets starting with weigh-in at 9:15 a.m. and meeting at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the fellowship hall at Carpenter's Chapel Church, 41181 La. 933, in Prairieville. Dues are $5 a month. For information, call Miriam Sanchez at (225) 202-8521.
Drop off recycling
The Recycling Center is at the Department of Public Works headquarters, 42077 Churchpoint Road, in Gonzales. Operating hours are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Booster doses
The Health Unit is vaccinating anyone 18 and older who wants to start a COVID-19 vaccine series.
The Pfizer and Moderna booster dose is administered at least six months from the date of their last dose.
Call the Gonzales Health Unit at (225) 644-4582 to schedule an appointment.
DIY Mardi Gras masks
Get into the Mardi Gras spirit with a craft program sponsored by the Ascension Parish Library. Tweens between the ages of 12-18 years are invited to Ascension Parish Library at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 5 in Gonzales; at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 19 in Galvez; and at 4 p.m. Feb. 22 in Dutchtown to make their very own Mardi Gras mask. Using feathers, gemstones, markers and glitter, create a unique mask that will stand out in the crowd. Packet pickup will be available for our Donaldsonville location only beginning Feb. 3. For more information, call your local library location. To view all of the arts and crafts Ascension Parish Library has to offer, visit us online at myAPL.org/events, click on the Event Type filter, and select Arts & Crafts.