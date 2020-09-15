Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Aug. 24-28:
CIVIL SUITS
Willie J. Carlos v. Ascension Parish School Board, Louisiana Public School Risk Management Agency, Carter Quinn, Chenia L. Jackson, BFI Waste Services LLC, Republic Services Alliance Group, Republic Services National Accounts and Ace American Insurance Co., damages.
Brianne Dupre v. Safeco Insurance Co. of Oregon, damages.
Brandy King and Kyle Simon v. Kristen Young, Geico General Insurance Co. and Progressive Security Insurance Co., damages.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Jessica Cobbs, open account.
Citibank NA v. Sylvia A. McClain, open account.
Michael A. Stephens and Stacy B. Stephens v. Succession Robert E. Robert, Myrtis Laiche Nims, and Myrtis Nims Robert Foundation, Elizabeth Reeves, Salvatore C. Moschella and Boroca Inc., quiet tax title.
Jordan E. Jackson v. Geishaville LLC dba Sushi With A. Flair Geisha and Scottsdale Insurance Co., damages.
Merchants Acceptance Corp. v. Ronald Latiolais, contract.
Crown Asset Management LLC Assignee and Webbank Prosper Funding LLC v. Cleivy Abreu, breach of contract.
Clair A. Cassard v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Ally Financial Inc v. Shane Knowlton Crews, executory judgment.
State of Louisiana v. Autumn Elise Thaxton and Blake Romero, forfeiture/seizure.
State of Louisiana v. Huy Phan Sr., Linda Phan and Suong Baugh, forfeiture/seizure.
Credit Corp Solutions Inc. v. Barry Brooks, promissory note.
Credit Corp Solutions Inc. v. Dustin Detillier, promissory note.
Credit Corp Solutions Inc. v. Milton Brown, promissory note.
Crown Asset Management LLC Assignee and Santander Consumer USA Inc. v. Jason Kling, contract.
Jerome Schexnayder v. Jamie W. Brown and USAA Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Antonio Gutierrez v. Craig Burt and Progressive Paloverde Insurance Co., damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Ashley Dixon Parrott v. Daniel R. Parrott, divorce.
Tiffany Riggins v. Mark Riggins, divorce.
Josie Hebert Watts v. Christopher Paul Watts, divorce.
Amber Marie Bertinot v. Tony Alvin Tero, divorce.
Brandi Collins Alford v. Jason Matthew Alford, divorce.
Anna C. Jordon Donaldson and Ronnie Christian Scheppegrell II v. Andrew Patrick Donaldson, paternity.
Angela Shields Fassbender v. William Harold Fassbender, divorce.
Kernell Steven Jupiter Jr. v. paternity.
Kasey Dunn v. Michael Dunn Jr., divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Gwen Ourso Boudreaux
Succession of Olive Constantino Richard
Succession of John L. Markerson Jr.
Succession of Octavia Skinner Hulbert