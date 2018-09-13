The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail on Aug. 30- Sept. 6:
Aug. 30
Cotton, Danvin Carl: 32, 8855 Maple Drive, Baton Rouge, misdemeanor theft.
Wagner, Kelci Louise Voiron: 26, 6705 La. 308, Belle Rose, parole violation, surety, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Rice, Joey Thomas: 28, 40177 Black Bayou Extension, Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, misdemeanor theft.
Wagner, Tanga Evette: 46, 5213 Tolbert Ave., Apt. A, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court.
Causey, Joseph M.: 52, 43239 La. 42, Prairieville, surety, two counts of violations of protective orders.
Sheppard, Chrissie: 30, 1909 Airline Highway, Apt. 115, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, bank fraud.
Milton, Allen D.: 43, 203 W. James St., Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Zimmerle, Justin M.: 31, 37108 Sue St., Geismar, criminal trespass/all other offenses, simple burglary/all others.
Jara, Armando: 41, 41237 Zeola Lane, 12, Gonzales, hold for other agency, failure to appear in court.
Aug. 31
Laurent, Shane: 25, 40428 Fox Run Drive, Gonzales, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Toussaint, Daniel Paul: 35, 901 Pine St., Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, simple criminal damage to property, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Wade Jr., Joseph: 37, 420 Daffodil St., Mount Airy, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Hebert, Jared: 27, 601 E. Palm St., LaPlace, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, felony illegal possession of stolen things.
Dickens, Jayd: 24, 12248 Deck Blvd., Geismar, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Firmin, Heather M.: 41, 42361 Moody Dixon Road, Prairieville, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, probation violation, reckless operation, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, criminal conspiracy, simple kidnapping, second-degree robbery, first-degree murder/attempt, principals.
Williams, Karnell Joshua: 24, 138 Virginia St., Belle Rose, failure to appear in court.
Kinney, James C.: 41, 42439 Ivy Lessard Road, Gonzales, bond revocation, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Demby, Damion Michael: 24, 1005 Elizabeth St., Donaldsonville, aggravated second-degree battery.
Lucas, Brett W.: 52, 36324 Maplewood Ave., Prairieville, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Petrig, Devyn: 24, 43475 La. 931, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Torres, Ramon Antonio: 30, 17341 Lake Azalea, Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Sept. 1
Benavides, Adalberto: 43, 12254 La Margie Ave., Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, driver must be licensed, driving on roadway laned for traffic, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
Anderson, Demyrio Jontrelle: 31, 12013 Roddy Road, Gonzales, four counts of failure to appear in court, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Joseph, Robert: 33, 205 Bourg St., Lot 1, Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Babin, Arthur Garret: 31, 12511 Plank Road, Baker, failure to appear-bench warrant.
Batiste, Carvell: 33, 41219 New Orleans Drive, Gonzales, simple battery, failure to appear in court, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Poulsen, Derek James: 19, 7573 C. Carpenter Lane, Denham Springs, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Diggs, Jared Shane: 36, 18194 Manchac Place Drive, Prairieville, violations of protective orders.
Ernesto, Jose: 26, 12359 Cleo Road, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, when passing on the right is permitted, owner to secure registration, no seat belt, driver must be licensed, operating while intoxicated.
Gutierrez-Chavez, Josue: 30, 16009 Joe Sevario, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, expired motor vehicle insurance, driver must be licensed, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, view outward or inward through windshield or windows/obscuring prohibited, display of plates, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Mire Jr., Dudley J.: 63, 13422 Adam Templet Road, Gonzales, operating while intoxicated.
Walker, Wendell: 51, 500 W. Fourth St., Donaldsonville, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Cox, Raymond Clennie: 30, 17646 Galloway Road, Covington, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, failure to appear in court.
Sept. 2
Schrimsher, Noelle Sutherland: 40, 17846 Gray Moss, Baton Rouge, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Lemon, Cody A.: 26, 9341 Vidalia Road, Denham Springs, failure to appear in court.
Stafford, Tiffany Nicole: 35, 9474 Deer Path Drive, Denham Springs, sale, distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Soileau, Taylor R.: 21, 13435 Old Dutchtown Lane, Gonzales, driving on right side of road/exceptions, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Braud, Heather D.: 35, 12169 J.C. Road, St. Amant, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating while intoxicated.
Babin Jr., Allen Dale: 45, 13049 Petite Drive, Maurepas, no motor vehicle insurance, owner to secure registration, false certificates, violations of registration provisions, speeding, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Stein, Jared: 28, 39399 Coontrap Road, Gonzales, operating while intoxicated.
Martin, Cyle J.: 25, 12043 Roddy Road, 24, Gonzales, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, parking in handicapped parking space, license plate light required.
Miles, Morris Lemar: 25, 400 Front St., Donaldsonville, surety, resisting an officer, criminal trespass/all other offenses, simple burglary/all others.
Pagan, Micha Wayne: 45, 44089 La. 429, St. Amant, failure to appear in court.
Templet, Tyson J.: 41, 13368 J.B. Templet Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin.
Smith, Jayson Kyle: 31, 44129 La. 42, Prairieville, monetary instrument abuse, misdemeanor theft, failure to appear in court, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, two counts of domestic abuse battery.
Johnson, Henry: 40, 36450 La. 74, Geismar, resisting an officer, failure to appear in court, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Sept. 3
Marzoni, Justin Michael: 36, 10517 W. Tchoupitoulas, St. James, felony illegal possession of stolen things.
Lomas III, Lionel: 43, 39114 W. Worthey Road, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Bosley Jr., Rodriguez: 17, 519 Hamilton St., Gonzales, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Rattler, Julius C.: 37, 2123 Christian St., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery.
Taylor, Joshua Allen: 25, 11479 Picou Road, St. Amant, misdemeanor theft.
Campbell, James: 18, 16475 Ole Homestead Lane, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Eilek, Chris T.: 31, 38419 Camp Drive, Prairieville, second-degree battery, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Bernard, Braxton: 21, 308 Williams St., Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court, simple battery.
Sept. 4
Roper, Chase: 29, 13164 Leo Lambert Road, St. Amant, hit-and-run driving.
Salas, Ruben De Dios: 55, 15209 Silver Oak Drive, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
White, Kory: 29, 9771 Jefferson Highway, #130, Baton Rouge, possession of synthetic cannabinoid, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Clark Jr., Wayne J.: 35, 37314 La. 74, Geismar, failure to appear in court, indecent behavior with juveniles.
Duplessis, Sidney J.: 53, 633 W. Jeansonne St., 2, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Sept. 5
Hudgins, Marlon: 42, 6259 Celstan, St. James, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple assault, aggravated assault.
Jones, Michael: 37, 420 S. 12th Ave., Hattiesburg, Mississippi, reckless operation, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, aggravated battery.
Ramsundar, Evelyn: 53, 420 S. Sammy St., Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Oxley, Tommy W.: 42, 41149 La. 42, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, parole violation.
Lessard Jr., Carl Joseph: 18, 12288 David Lessard Road, St. Amant, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, misdemeanor theft, aggravated battery, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Cooper, David W.: 54, 15520 Shirley Drive, Prairieville, misdemeanor theft, simple burglary/all others.
Sept. 6
Thompson, Trevon Q.: 24, 728 Church St., Donaldsonville, simple criminal damage to property, failure to appear in court, criminal trespass/all other offenses, resisting an officer.
Shatoska, Landon W.: 41, 40102 La Rochelle Road, Prairieville, view outward or inward through windshield or windows/obscuring prohibited, operating while intoxicated.