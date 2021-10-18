A early childhood education center for infants through 3-year-olds is coming to Donaldsonville with a nationally recognized program designed to give youngsters the start they need succeed professionally, financially and personally.
It's not a private, commercial enterprise but a joint effort of the Ascension Parish government, Sheriff's Office, School Board and public library system. It will be paid for through the Juvenile Justice Program Fund, which the parish recently created.
That fund collects about $1.5 million a year in property taxes. The parish spends about $500,000 of that to house convicted juveniles in the St. Bernard Juvenile Detention Center — it's spending hte rest on the new early childhood education center.
Step one is to demolish the former West Ascension Elementary school on St. Patrick Street, built in the 1960s and out of use for decades. The building is now owned by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.
The new education center will be built on that site. The parish hopes it will open in 2022, said John Diez, the chief administrative officer for the Ascension Parish government.
The center will sit next to the Hickley M. Waguespack substation that the Sheriff's Office opened in 2017. The substation also offers a study space and computers for youth, as well as programs offered regularly by the Ascension Parish Library. There's a park and basketball court next to the substation too.
The Waguespack substation already a site where children, youth and families come every day, and the addition of an early education center for youngsters "would be huge for Donaldsonville," said Sheriff Bobby Webre.
"We think it's going to be a game-changer," he said.
Diez said that Donaldsonville was chosen as the first site for the program, because of the city's high rate of poverty. But he hopes early childhood education centers can be brought to other areas of the parish in the future.
"We hope to grow the program into one that offers after-school programming for students, as well as a place where students can play soccer and other sports," he said.
The curriculum will follow what's come to be known as the Perry Preschool Project that originated in a small city outside of Detroit almost 60 years ago, Diez said.
He points to a long-term study released in 2019 -by a University of Chicago economics professor that followed the original students of the program into adulthood and into their 50s. The results showed that the majority had completed high school, were employed fulltime or were self-employed, had stable marriages and also had children who were doing well in school and in life.
Diez said the agencies involved in the project will be moving forward steadfastly but at a measured pace to place it in the community.
"None of us have ever done this, and we want to get it right," Diez said.
"Research has shown that early childhood education and literacy programs are so important for the lifelong well-being of a child," said Ascension School Superintendent David Alexander. "We are very excited about this new center that will serve the children of Donaldsonville and applaud the Parish of Ascension and Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office for collaborating on this initiative"
"While not overseeing the new center, Ascension Public Schools looks forward to welcoming it into our parish's early childhood network that offers parents choices for high-quality preschool programs," Alexander said. "We also look forward to opportunities to be a strong partner and contribute to this effort."
Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan said it's a little bittersweet to see the old West Ascension Elementary School coming down. He was a student there when it first opened in 1966.
"It wasn't being used and was becoming an eyesore," he said. "To be able to demolish it with a plan in place, that makes the difference."
"They're building something that will be useful to the community and to the children," Sullivan said.