When public schools open Monday in Ascension Parish, the middle school and high school students will be learning both in the classroom and from home.
On any given day, some students will come to school, while others attend class online — then the two groups will switch on the next day, in an alternating pattern throughout the school week.
That system will place a huge demand on the school system's computer network infrastructure, when teachers in the nine middle schools and four high schools make daily video connections from the classroom with large groups of the approximately 12,000 students in grades 6 through 12.
On Wednesday morning, the district made a test run of thousands of such video connections from teachers and staff to see if the network could handle it.
"We asked for 1,800 teacher and staff volunteers and got 4,000" said Jake Ragusa, the district's director of technology.
In the test run, the district set up Google Meet sessions from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. They went well, Ragusa said.
"We're very pleased; everything performed really well," Ragusa said.
"A test like today really makes you feel good," he said. "It's far and away the biggest load we've ever put on our system."
Ragusa didn't see the 4,000 volunteers pop up on the 80" screen he and his staff were watching on Wednesday morning, but there was "all kind of data reporting that we were watching."
While the middle and high school students will be divided into two groups with alternating days of in-person and online learning, primary school students will attend school in small groups next week from Monday through Thursday. The primary students will begin full attendance in the classroom on Friday, Aug. 14.
About 27 percent of the district's total student population of about 23,400 has opted for online learning only.
Ragusa said the district has purchased about 800 microphones and is trying to get more, so that middle school and high school teachers aren't tied to their computers in their classrooms as they instruct in-person and online at the same time.
The mics come in different styles -- headsets, clip-ons and those that sit on a desk.
"We're trying to give the teachers a little more flexibility," he said.