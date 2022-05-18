The City of Donaldsonville announced that new generations — the Millennials and Generation Z — have assumed control of the city's annual Juneteenth festival.
The new committee members are Tamiko Stroud, Tre’ Sullivan, Tre' Skidmore, Paige Joseph and Skye Taylor. Stroud's mother and grandmother have been event organizers since its inception.
It's not too late to register a vendor booth for the 26th annual Dville Music Festival Celebrating Freedom, set for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 11 in Louisiana Square.
The event, which celebrates Juneteenth, also features a Talent Show on June 4 at the Lemann Memorial Center.
The family-oriented festival is free and open to the public. There will be an entrance fee for the Talent Show.
If you are interested in becoming a vendor can call Skidmore at (225) 717-6333 or Stroud at (225) 717-1019.
There is a booth fee for vendors, and nonprofits sharing information with the public can host a free booth.
All applications must first be sent to juneteenthdonaldsonville@gmail.com. All items are first come, first served.
Stroud asked for people to like the event on Facebook, @donaldsonvillejuneteenth and Instagram, @donaldsonville_juneteenth.