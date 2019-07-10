Volunteer Ascension is organizing a corporate challenge school supply drive, with supplies to be dropped off between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. July 19 in the Eatel Corp. parking lot at 406 E. Worthy St., Gonzales.
A Community Challenge is set for 7 a.m. to 2 p.m July 20 at the Walmart stores in Gonzales, Prairieville and Donaldsonville.
Volunteer Ascension is suggesting that different business types focus on different school supplies for the corporate challenge:
- Attorneys, telecommunications and technology: jump drives, 2-inch binders, dividers for binders, composition books.
- CPAs, insurance and accountants: rulers, pencils, packs of multicolored pens.
- Builders, contractors, architects and engineers: hand sanitizer, tissues, paper towels.
- Hospitals, doctor's offices, dental offices and medical facilities: crayons, markers and construction paper.
- Restaurants: loose-leaf paper, notebooks, composition books.
- Clubs and organizations: dry-erase supplies.
- Churches: scissors, glue and glue sticks.
- Law enforcement: loose-leaf paper, notebooks and composition books.
- Fire services and EMTs: scissors, glue and glue sticks.