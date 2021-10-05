The St. Amant Gators moved to 4-0 with a convincing 48-12 win over Helen Cox High.
Delays in installing new artificial turf at The Pit meant the game was played at Dutchtown High.
St. Amant jumped out to a 7-0 lead when quarterback Cole Poirrier found De’Andre Taylor for a 24-yard touchdown. The Gators defense was strong early as they stopped the Cougars offense on several possessions. The Gators hit paydirt again as W’Juantaz Paul scored on a 5-yard run to give the home team a 14-0 lead.
Paul had a great night with 77 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Helen Cox, from Harvey, got on the board and cut the lead to 14-6, cue Taylor again. Taylor took the ensuing kickoff near his own goal and raced to the endzone for a 21-6 Gator lead.
The Gators have an arsenal of weapons to go to each week. “QB Cole Porrier has showed great maturity and pose, our skill guys are becoming a great group," coach David Oliver said. "Running back Taz Paul, plus receivers Trace Forbes, D’Andre Taylor, Noah Louque and Brier LeBlanc are starting to gel along with our tight end, Tanner Oliver.”
Poirrier would add two more touchdown passes to Oliver and Taylor respectively for a 35-6 halftime lead.
The Gator defense was very good at each level in the first half.
“Our defense has been solid all year with Jax Melancon and Lee Amedee at linebacker," Oliver said. "Our defensive line has been led by Dylan Carpenter and Stephen Landry, the backend has been steady with corners Tre Dunn and Vernoan Scott, they have stood out.”
The second half had little scoring as the Gators wanted to run the clock. Poirrier tossed his fourth touchdown, this time to Loque and a 42-6 lead. The Cougars added a late touchdown and the final score of 48-12.
Poirrier finished 15-19 for 209 yards and four touchdowns. Taylor had five catches for 84 yards, and two touchdowns, including the kickoff return touchdown. Loque had 5 catches for 70 yards and a touchdown.
St. Amant coaches attribute the 4-0 start to many things. “The fast start can be attributed to leadership to great senior leadership, we have faced some adversity with Hurricane Ida and construction issues at the “pit”, I am proud of the way this team has responded," Oliver said.
The Gators open district 5-5A play this Friday with McKinley, the district will be challenging as the second half of the season starts.
“We are excited about the start of district play, it will be a very challenging district 5-5A”, Oliver said.
New Griffin record holder
Dutchtown’s Dylan Sampson is the new all-time rushing leader at the school. He passed former Griffin great, Eddie Lacy (Alabama/NFL) with another outstanding offensive performance in a 42-33 win over Ouachita parish. The Griffins moved to 4-0 on the season.
The University of Tennessee commitment has rushed 385 times for 4,300 yards and has 52 touchdowns in his career.
Football roundup
St Amant (4-0) defeated Helen Cox, 48-12
Next: vs McKinley (at Dutchtown)
Dutchtown (4-0) won over Ouachita, 42-33
Next: at Woodlawn
EA (1-2) over Walker, 48-28
Next: at Catholic BR
Donaldsonville (4-0) beat Kentwood, 40-6
Next: at ED White
Ascension Catholic (2-1) 2-0 forfeit win over Thrive Academy
Next: at White Castle
Ascension Christian (1-3) lost to St. Martin, 32-49
Next: at Central Private
Volleyball records as of Oct. 1
Dutchtown 12-4
East Ascension 9-10
St. Amant 8-11
Donaldsonville 0-3
Ascension Catholic 7-10
Ascension Christian 4-3
Team of the week:
The Dutchtown Griffins volleyball team won both matches over Parkview and St Amant. The Lady Griffins are ranked fourth in Division 1 as we head into the final months of the regular season.