The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Dec. 3-10.
Dec. 3
Williams, Quentin McCoy: 107 Carriage Way, Thibodaux; Age: 37; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Cantrelle Jr., Walter A.: 75 Veterans Blvd., Donaldsonville; Age: 68; bond revocation, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, simple burglary (vehicle)
Barnes, Nicole Singh: 18331 Crows Nest Drive, Prairieville; Age: 35; bond revocation, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, stop signs and yield signs, operating while intoxicated-second offense, reckless operation
Chatman, Jarmar A.: 1612 N. Coontrap Road, Gonzales; Age: 38; failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Allen, Matthew Kila: 15165 Silver Oak Drive, Prairieville; Age: 41; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
Guerra III, Emanuel J.: 13179 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales; Age: 40; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone)
Dec. 4
Dove, Bridgett: 16032 Daigle Road; Age: 35; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, simple battery, aggravated battery
Parker, Michael Jerome: 3547 Coolidge Ave., Baker; Age: 46; resisting an officer, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Johnson, Rachel: 37181 La. 22, Darrow; Age: 47; failure to appear-bench warrant
Irwin, Brandon Steven: 18057 Wood Haven Drive, Prairieville; Age: 34; careless operation, hit-and-run driving, operating vehicle while license is suspended, four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, three counts simple burglary (vehicle)
Alsalem, Fuad N.: 1909 N. Airline Highway, Gonzales; Age: 50; careless operation, operating while intoxicated-first offense
Cherry III, Earl Roger: 39080 Babin Road, Gonzales; Age: 38; failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Dec. 5
Alghazali, Ali A.: 7111 Airline Highway, Sorrento; Age: 29; operating a vehicle while intoxicated-first offense, unlawful use of license, careless operation
Mouret, Tate Joseph: 2191 La. 1 S., Donaldsonville; Age: 27; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Rome Jr., Paul J.: 2824 S. Burnside Ave. Apt. 1901, Gonzales; Age: 33; resisting an officer by violence/resistance/or opposition
Dec. 6
Flores, Leibi: 42421 La. 30, Gonzales; Age: 26; hold for other agency, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driver must be licensed, operating while intoxicated-first offense
Millet, Juston Clayton: 15300 Tiger Lewis Road, Prairieville; Age: 36; domestic abuse battery
Enamorado, Luis Fernando: General Adams Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 25; hold for other agency, bond revocation, driver must be licensed, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-first offense
Sherman, Travis: 702 Lessaroad St., Donaldsonville; Age: 39; color of clearance lamps, identification lamps, side marker lamps, backup lamps and reflectors, security required, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Brown, Dakota: 18017 Grace St., Prairieville; Age: 27; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, operating vehicle while license is suspended, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
Villenurve, Danny Anthony: 12356 George Lambert Road, St. Amant; Age: 46; parole violation, three failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of heroin, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, vehicle license required, operating vehicle while license is suspended
Dec. 7
Palermo, Sage Michael: 15384 Palmetto Lane, Prairieville; Age: 30; state probation violation, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Turner, Corey: 7048 Poinsettia Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 52; illegal carrying of weapons, two counts theft less than $1,000, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, criminal trespass/all other
Spears, Stephen R.: 17951 Little Road, Livingston; Age: 37; aggravated battery, second-degree battery
Rivera, Luis Vasquez: 14354 Sweet Leaf Road, Gonzales; Age: 30; driver must be licensed, reckless operation
Potts, Tarriel Amira: 2228 La. 3120, Donaldsonville; Age: 18; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, simple burglary (vehicle), simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
Jackson Jr., Ronald: 121 Frank Lane, Belle Rose; Age: 18; two counts simple burglary (vehicle), theft of a firearm
Martin, Darren: 4710 Adams Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 27; aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, second-degree murder/attempt
Wells Jr., Carlton B.: 38517 Charleston Road, Prairieville; Age: 28; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, simple battery, aggravated battery
Silby, Diamontia: 38395 Pierce Road, Gonzales; Age: 28; simple burglary
Dousuah, Rovia: 3284 Lemannville Cutoff Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 36; simple robbery
Barclay, Preston, 2545 S. Carroll St., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Age: 29; simple robbery
Carroll, Hunter Blaze: 3776 Parker Road, Sulphur; Age: 21; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, theft less than $1,000
Dec. 8
Smith, Hunter Tyler: 12124 Turry Road, Gonzales; Age: 20; theft less than $1,000, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Chaney, Lindale: 8210 Pond Road, St. Amant; Age: 37; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery
Wall, Jerald: 304 E. Caldwell St., Gonzales; Age: 34; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Williams, Christopher: 41241 New Orleans Drive, Sorrento; Age: 20; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities-principals, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, second-degree murder/attempt-principals
Green, Kaglin: 202 Dville Village Circle, Donaldsonville; Age: 21; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Stevenson, Michael Deshawn: 201 1/2 Rod Lane, Baldwin; Age: 43; domestic abuse battery
Harris, Tray: 915 W. Tony St., Gonzales; Age: 28; unlawful use or access of social media, failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator
Barker, William Cory: 14409 Whispering Oaks Drive, Gonzales; Age: 34; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
York, Jarrett Louis: address unknown, Gonzales; Age: 33; domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer, simple battery
Holifield, Dustin R.: 41460 Hearthstone Ave., Prairieville; Age: 37; domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Dec. 9
Hollins, Cory Michael: 1109 Sugar Ridge Road; Age: 37; second-degree battery
Andrews, Diante: 4935 Julie, Zachary; Age: 26; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, theft over $25,000
Castilaw, Paul Gregory: 1602 D. Grand Point Highway, Breaux Bridge; Age: 39; state probation violation
Aucoin, Maria Rene: 41149 La. 42 Lot 25, Prairieville; Age: 31; state probation violation, five counts failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of heroin, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft $5,000 but less than $25,000
Manzella-Duplaisir, Lisa: 22637 Inness Lane, Vacherie; Age: 52; possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
Reulet, Tony Joseph: 22637 Inness Lane, Vacherie; Age: 44; violations of protective orders
Shirley, Amie: 18110 River Landing, Prairieville; Age: 37; theft $750 but less than $5,000
Farria, Audry L.: 1612 N. Coontrap Road, Gonzales; Age: 30; failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery
Skelton, John Gregory: 39318 Country Drive, Prairieville; Age: 53; illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Dec. 10
Jones, Micheal Angelo: address unknown; Age: 30; aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, sale/distribution/or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of marijuana, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal possession of stolen firearms, reckless operation, flight from an officer-aggravated, driver must be licensed, no motor vehicle insurance, owner to secure registration, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, proper equipment required on vehicles-display of plate, violations of registration provisions, switched license plate
Landry, Dejon: 8356 Kingview St., St. James; Age: 21; failure to appear-bench warrant
Gauthreaux, Byron Joseph: 497 La. 1 S., Donaldsonville; Age: 40; operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior unlawful refusal to submit to chemical test-prior offenses, operating while intoxicated-fourth or more