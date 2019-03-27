After coming 117 votes shy of winning the Ascension Parish President's job in 2015, Clint Cointment has announced he is running for the office again.
Cointment, 45, said he previously ran to start "a conversation about Ascension Parish and its future."
"We all agreed that drainage is terrible, that traffic congestion robs our quality of life on a day-to-day basis, made more frustrating by the amount of our tax bills," Cointment said in a campaign release. "While the problems persist, where has all our money gone?"
Cointment, who said he took on the political insiders four years ago, plans to continue the fight he began. He was defeated by Kenny Matassa.
"Against all odds, we stood up to the politics of old, took on the political insiders who have ruled Ascension Parish for decades, and came within 117 votes of transforming local government," he said. "Four years later and the choice is clearer."
The Republican has a bachelor's degree in general studies from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
The candidate said, if elected, he plans to complete intersection improvements to move traffic, drainage improvements to keep homes safe from floods and recreation projects.
"Should I have the honor to serve as your parish president we will complete more projects than any who have come before," he said. "And we will do it with more transparency than any parish government in Ascension’s history."
The election is Oct. 12.