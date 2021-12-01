A BASF leader in manufacturing was among 130 women recognized nationally at The Manufacturing Institute’s ninth annual STEP Ahead Awards. Focusing on science, technology, engineering and production.
The program recognizes women who exemplify leadership within their companies. Women who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their careers across all levels of the manufacturing industry, from the factory floor to the executive level are selected for this honor, and the program further encourages award winners to mentor and support the next generation to pursue manufacturing careers, a news release said.
Kristie Pickering, utilities and infrastructure director in Geismar, was recognized as a 2021 STEP Ahead Honoree. With more than 20 years of manufacturing experience, Pickering has helped pave the way for many other women and has championed efforts to raise awareness and education on the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace, the release said.
The STEP Ahead Awards are part of the Manufacturing Institute’s STEP Women’s Initiative, a program to close the gender gap in manufacturing. STEP consists of the STEP Ahead Awards and a professional leadership development program, as well as regional STEP Forward events throughout the year. The initiative works to foster a 21st-century manufacturing workforce by elevating and inspiring women in the manufacturing industry through recognition, research and leadership, as well as by motivating alumnae to pay it forward by mentoring the next generation.
“Manufacturing challenges us to think creatively, continually innovate and collaborate with diverse teams, and overcoming these challenges is rewarding on many levels,” said Pickering. “I’m always amazed at what problems can be solved by manufacturing and energized when working with a team to achieve a rewarding goal.”
Women constitute one of manufacturing’s largest pools of untapped talent. Female employees totaled 47% of the U.S. labor force in 2018, but only 29% of the manufacturing workforce.
“Women in manufacturing proved themselves time and time again during the pandemic, driving innovation and progress, and they are now helping our industry build the next, post-pandemic world,” said Manufacturing Institute Executive Director Carolyn Lee. “We will honor these manufacturing leaders with the STEP Ahead Awards, elevating their success and providing them a platform to inspire the next generation of women manufacturing leaders.”
BASF sponsored the annual awards ceremony, which was held virtually and in-person in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 4.