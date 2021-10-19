Fourteen Southeastern Louisiana University students have been chosen as members of the 2021 homecoming court.
Named members of the queen court are seniors Kami Aguilar, New Orleans; Darianna Bergeron, St. James; Sidney Rivers, Loranger; Annabella Seal, Bogalusa; L’Oreal Williams, Kenner; and Catherine Wooton, Belle Chasse; and junior Ashley Hess, Central.
Elected members of the beau court are seniors Joshua Ballard, Denham Springs; Tyson Cowart, Prairieville; Jacob Deliberto, Hammond; Matthew Hunter, Baton Rouge; Richard Williams, New Orleans; Johnathan Zeringue, Des Allemands; and junior Zachary Poché, Gonzales.
The 2021 queen and beau, the top junior or senior vote-getters in the recent online campus election, were to be announced Oct. 16.
Aguilar is a marketing major. She is a member of Alpha Omicron Pi, as well as vice-president and co-founder of Sexual Violence Unmasked, an organization advocating or prevention and awareness of sexual assault.
Bergeron, an integrated biology premed major, is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority and Project P.U.L.L., where she served as a mentor. Bergeron is the recipient of the Heart of a Lion award and has been named to the dean’s list.
Rivers majors in nursing. She is a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority, where she served as historian. She is a member of Nursing Christian Fellowship, Sexual Violence Unmasked, Baptist Collegiate Ministries, and was a former captain of the women’s basketball team.
Seal, a communication sciences and disorders major, is a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority, where she serves as chapter president, was the recipient of the Pearl Award, and was a former Panhellenic delegate. She is also a member Gamma Beta Phi and Sexual Violence Unmasked.
L’Oreal Williams is a double major in business management and marketing. She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta sorority and the Student Government Association, where she is serving her second term as president.
Wooton, a criminal justice major, is a member of Alpha Sigma Tau sorority, where she serves as vice president of growth. She is a member of the Pre Law Association, is president and co-founder of Sexual Violence Unmasked.
Hess is a nursing major. She is a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority, where she serves as secretary. Hess was selected as a 2019 Panhellenic Emerging Leader, is a member of Best Buddies, the College Panhellenic Council, serving as president, and is a Greek Ambassador.
Ballard, a marketing major, is a member of Campus Outreach and Delta Tau Delta fraternity, where he serves as vice president. He was named the 2020 Southeastern Man of the Year and is the recipient of the Green ‘S’ Award.
Cowart is an integrative biology major. He is a member of Campus Outreach, Delta Omega Alpha Pre-Professional Society, Biology Undergraduates Society, and is president of Delta Tau Delta fraternity. Cowart has been named to the President’s List every semester.
Deliberto is a marketing major. He is a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity, Greek Ambassadors, and the Southeastern Marketing Association. Deliberto is the 2021 Fraternity Man of the Year, is a three-time Green ‘S’ Award recipient, and received the Vice President of Student Affairs Award of Excellence.
Hunter is an accounting major. He is a College of Business Ambassador, a Project PULL mentor, and is the vice president of National Association of Black Accountants. Hunter is the recipient of the Emerging Leader Award.
Richard Williams, a mechanical engineering technology major, is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, where he serves as president. He is a member of the Black Student Union, a mentor for Project PULL, and is vice president for fraternities for the National Pan-Hellenic Council.
Zeringue is an accounting major. He is a member of Campus Activities Board, serving on their executive board from 2019-20. He is a member of the Southeastern Running Club and Alpha Psi Omega. Zeringue was named to the 2020 President’s List.
Poché is a social studies education major. He is a member of CAB and SGA, where he serves as director of traditions, Educators Rising, and ExCel Scholars. He is an Honors Mentor. Poché received Sophomore Honors Distinction and is the recipient of the Dr. Marvin L. Yates Award of Excellence.