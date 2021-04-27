The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on April 8-15:
April 8
Cooks, George Lee: 101 Rochel Lane, Gibson; 29; fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction, violations of registration provisions, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited, operating vehicle while license is suspended
Harrison, Zachary Joseph: 11 Place Lafitte, Madisionville; 33; fugitive — other state jurisdiction
Frasier, Christopher: 13711 Ball Park Road, Walker; 43; failure to appear — bench warrant, fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000
Melancon, William Jacob: 12097 Amsterdam Ave., Geismar; 26; two counts failure to appear — bench warrant
Elwood, Dean Jacob: 13510 N. Leah St., Gonzales; 31; possession of marijuana, failure to appear — bench warrant, prohibited acts — drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin
April 9
Molbert, Tammy Rose: 17266 Carpenters Chapel Road, Prairieville; 19; prohibited acts — drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance
Eliser, Kenzie Angelle: 46056 Edna Agnes Road, St. Amant; 18; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts — drug paraphernalia, turning movements and required signals
Stoker, Jamie Lynn: 13120 Lamar Moran Road, St. Amant; 38; fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction
Roussel, Kurt: 13120 Lamar Moran Road, St. Amant; 34; failure to appear — bench warrant, two counts fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction
Mendoza, Michael Lee: 40512 Thais Road, Prairieville; 40; prohibited acts — drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Kennedy, Raylen: 3259 Garrison Turnaround Road, Donaldsonville; 25; four counts failure to appear — bench warrant, operating vehicle while license is suspended, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, battery of a dating partner
McCray, Charles: 3042 Wendy St., Paulina; 48; simple battery
Williams, Mykel T.: 1528 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; 20; carnal knowledge of a juvenile
Cochran, Payton: 5734 Delord Lane, Lake Charles; 26; possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-second
April 10
Hammer, Casey Dean: 39643 Gayle Road, Ponchatoula; 33; theft, unauthorized use of access card as theft — definitions
Bullock, Brady: 341 Choctaw Road, Thibodaux; 47; safety helmets, vehicles without required equipment or in unsafe condition, fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction
Thomas, Aaron Wayne: 507 W. Sixth St., Donaldsonville; 36; violations of registration provisions, careless operation, driving on roadway laned for traffic, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000
Morris, Jovis Brandon: 208 S. Airline Highway, Gonzales; 35; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, two counts failure to appear — bench warrant, domestic abuse battery
Williams, Ar'marius: 40467 Hawthorne Drive, Darrow; 19; four failure to appear — bench warrant, fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction
Roussel, Brandon Joseph: 16553 Pailette St., Prairieville; 27; domestic abuse battery; strangulation
April 11
Schronce, Joshua: 17770 Old Fairy Road, Livingston; 41; domestic abuse battery
Baker, Jammie: 1206 Peytavin St., Donaldsonville; 36; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
Landry, Cory: 3030 Mount Olive Church Road, Donaldsonville; 35; operating vehicle while license is suspended, possession of marijuana, reckless operation, hit-and-run driving
Hebert, Tina Williams: 18735 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville; 53; simple burglary (all others)
Ward, Coty Michelle: 18119 Cully Broussard Road, Prairieville; 35; second degree battery
April 12
Breaux, Jermaine Michael: 125 Oakridge Ave., Donaldsonville; 39; failure to appear — bench warrant, theft less than $1,000, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Weston, Lionel J.: 219 Historic Main St., Garyville; 32; two counts failure to appear — bench warrant
Dunn, Dynasty F.: 800 Riverview Complex 202 B, Donaldsonville; 32; contraband defined; certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, failure to appear — bench warrant
Kensie, Demaricus D.: 1331 N. Sherwood Forest Blvd. Apt. 10, Baton Rouge; 33; two counts failure to appear — bench warrant
Williams, Deon: 800 Riverview Complex, 207A, Donaldsonville; 25; hold for other agency, surety, three counts failure to appear — bench warrant, theft less than $1,000
Corio, Andria: 41028 CJ Courtney Road (moved), Gonzales; 39; two counts failure to appear — bench warrant, fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction
April 13
Young, Justin Jamael: 55121 Camber St., White Castle; 29; contraband defined — certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, possession of marijuana, failure to appear — bench warrant
Bassett, Dominique Shunquill: 37313 La. 74, Geismar; 30; failure to appear-bench warrant, discharging firearms within city limits, domestic abuse battery, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, domestic abuse aggravated assault
Deloch, Derico Damon: 212 N. Roscoe St., Gonzales; 27; battery of a dating partner
April 14
Hunt, Jeffery J.: 37295 La. 621, Prairieville; 32; domestic abuse battery; child endangerment
Henry, Gabriel Joshua: 327 E. Hamilton St., Gonzales; 40; two counts failure to appear — bench warrant
Shanahan, Joseph Dewayne: 30552 Symphony Drive, Albany; 23; theft less than $1,000, failure to appear — bench warrant
Martin, Kimberlyn M.: 634 W. Jeansonne St., Gonzales; 24; six counts failure to appear — bench warrant
Forcell, Stacey: 3137 Mount Bethel Lane, Donaldsonville; 38; failure to appear — bench warrant, fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction
Wilson Jr., Roosevelt J.: 1032 Nolan St., Donaldsonville; 55; careless operation (with accident), operating while intoxicated-second
April 15
Jackson, Joelyn N.: 38208 Debbie St., Prairieville; 25; failure to appear — bench warrant, simple burglary (all others), criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Ervin, Devin: 1162 N. Burnside Ave.; 29; failure to appear — bench warrant