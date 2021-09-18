He's weathered two global pandemics and as many world wars.
He's lived through 19 U.S. presidencies and watched history unfold from the twilight of the second industrial revolution through the Great Depression and into the information age.
On Sept. 11, James "Joto" Weams turned 104.
The Prairieville resident spent his birthday at home with many of his five children, 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. The next morning, he celebrated his latest trip around the sun at Shiloh Church, where he's head deacon and has served in the diaconate for the past four decades.
Even before embarking on a second century of life, Weams has been an inspiration to his family.
"Just for him to be here, to have come through two pandemics, is amazing," his great-nephew Tim Scot said.
Weams was born the fourth of nine children to Israel and Ellen Weams on Sept. 11, 1917.
He was just a toddler when the so-called Spanish flu pandemic wiped out tens of millions of people around the world from 1918 to 1920.
He was 84 when the 2001 terrorist attacks forever inked Sept. 11 as a day of national mourning. He said he's been able to separate his birthday since then from that world-changing event.
"I'm thankful to the good Lord for still having me here," Weams said Tuesday, surrounded by family at home, where party balloons still adorned the front porch.
Through each new chapter in the past century, family remained his one constant. While professional pursuits took him thousands of miles away, familial bonds eventually brought him back.
Weams got his start as a barber before heading to California to work in U.S. Department of Defense shipyards during WWII.
When he returned later to Ascension Parish, Weams took up carpentry. He plied his construction skills to build a new home for his parents.
Then, like his mother and father before him, he turned to farming.
Weams, who still tends a garden, said he and his wife, the late Della Johnson Weams, grew strawberries, mustard greens, Irish and sweet potatoes, squash, tomatoes and "all kinds of beans."
The couple sold their produce to local grocery stores and at a roadside stand on Airline Highway.
"He's been a hardworking man ever since I was born, and I'm 78," his cousin Redina Lee said.
When the Weams weren't gardening, they were selling the fruits — and vegetables — of their labor from their open-air kiosk.
Weams's friends and family said he's earned respect for the length of time he's lived and affection for the quality of time he's spent them.
"I think it's an honor for our community to have someone his age live with us," his cousin Madilena Dominick said. "We all love him greatly."
Curtis "Ray" Weams said his father's strength of spirit was expressed through his patience and calm.
He "doesn't get upset," the younger Weams said of his centenarian dad. "He says as long as you're upset, you're going to do something wrong."
Throughout his life, James Weams has centered his home and heart on an ever-growing circle of family and friends.
"I want to love everybody," he said. "You have to love God and love yourself to love others."