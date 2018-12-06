DONALDSONVILLE — An Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputy was arrested Wednesday, accused of smuggling a cell phone into the Ascension Parish jail in Donaldsonville, Sheriff Jeff Wiley said.
James Breaux, who had worked as a corrections officer with the Sheriff's Office for six months, was fired after the Wednesday investigation and arrest, Wiley said in a news release.
Breaux was booked into the parish jail on counts of malfeasance in office and introduction of contraband to a penal institution, and was released on a $5,000 bond, the Sheriff's Office said.