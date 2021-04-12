Rescue Alliance is seeking donations to help care for 76 cats the nonprofit group is caring for after the animal were rescued from animal hoarding situations at two homes across the state.
Rescue Alliance received 76 cats from two residences in Minden and Hessmer. A majority of the cats are truly loving and some have fearful temperaments and mild health issues, such as eye infections or upper respiratory infections.
The nonprofit group was first alerted to the situation by the Humane Society of Louisiana through a concerned resident who requested assistance for the animals. The homeowner of the one house that 63 cats were taken out of over a period of two days was initially hesitant to work with any Animal Services, concerned that intervention may lead to negative outcomes for the cats or for the home, which was in disrepair, according to a news release.
The Gonzales-based rescue group retrieved 13 cats from the second house, which was described as a hoarding situation.
“At the root of animal hoarding situations is often a kindhearted, but misguided person who started out with a desire to help animals, but becomes overwhelmed over time, with the conditions around them deteriorating day by day,” the release stated. “When we intervene, we find the pet owners are often scared of working with animal services for fear that the animals will be humanely euthanized, but are often relieved that we find loving homes for the fur babies rescued.”
Of the 76 cats from these residences, one was hospitalized due to severe health complications, the rest are in the care of Rescue Alliance and its team of volunteers and fosters.
Rescue Alliance is in need of pet food and supplies to care for the animals.
Items needed include cat food, cat litter, kitten food and puppy pads.
Donations can be dropped off at:
- Petstar Animal Care of Prairieville, 38432 W. Airline Drive
- Petsmart of Gonzales, 40451 Lowes Ave.
Donations may also made online at https://a.co/97cCMZT or http://paypal.me/rescuealliance, Venmo @Rescue-Alliance or Cash app $RescueAlliance.