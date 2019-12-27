The holiday birthday dilemma
The gifts have been opened and the Christmas stockings emptied. It's good to see family and friends during the holiday season.
But, what if you have a birthday this time of year? Does your birthday get forgotten? Or do you get the combo Christmas/birthday gift?
I was born on Jan. 2 and have a sister 19 months younger. I have vivid memories of racing to open my gifts Christmas morning and finding I had exactly the same thing under the tree as my sister. However, my tags said "Merry Christmas and Happy Birthday."
My mom did try to give me a few childhood parties. But they were usually something small. She tried to explain that after Christmas and New Year's celebrations, people are tired and broke. This explanation did not make me happy on my birthday.
As I got older, I would make a fuss and beg my friends to celebrate my birthday. A few friends had the same birthday dilemma, having birthdays around this time of year.
These days, my children make sure I have good birthday memories.
This birthday, cake will be involved in the celebration. Here's wishing a happy birthday to all my readers who face the same birthday dilemma.
A New Year's resolution
This community news section could not be published each week without the help of our readers. We appreciate each submission and news tip and encourage our readers to continue sharing their news with us.
It's an easy resolution to fulfill. Please email your news tips and community news to ascension@theadvocate.com or call us at (225) 388-0215.
We are always looking for photos and news items about interesting things going on in the parish.
My short list of resolutions includes contacting more clubs, schools, churches and groups to solicit news. You've been warned.