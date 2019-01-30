The Ascension Parish School Board is asking for public input before deciding the attendance zone for the new Bullion Primary School scheduled to open in fall 2019.
Parents are encouraged to complete an online survey or attend one of two upcoming public meetings: 6 p.m. Feb. 6 at Oak Grove Primary or 6 p.m. Feb. 7 at Prairieville Primary.
Designed to relieve growing student enrollment at Oak Grove Primary School and Prairieville Primary School, the board will redistrict the existing two school attendance boundaries to serve the three schools. The redistricting will not affect any other primary schools.
The board's Strategic Planning Committee selected three redistricting options and would like to gather input from the public before making a final decision. The three plans can be viewed at www.apsb.org/page/bullion-primary-redistricting.
To complete the online survey, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/BKXJMKF.