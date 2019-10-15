GONZALES — A committee of the Ascension Parish School Board chose three different attendance zone plans for Bluff Ridge Primary to bring to the public at upcoming hearings, after several residents asked that their subdivision, less than a mile from the school now under construction, be included in one of the plans.

None of the plans chosen Tuesday include the Renaissance subdivision off La. 73 in Prairieville. Children who live in the subdivision travel by bus for about an hour or more to get to Duplessis Primary, about 2 miles away, the parents told the board.

"My child gets on the bus at 7:20 in the morning for an 8:20 (school day) start" at Duplessis Primary, Ruth Maple said. "We're 0.8 of a mile from the new school.

"I'm in shock that we're not in the zone (for Bluff Ridge)," she said. "I find it bewildering."

Robert Gordon, another resident of the Renaissance subdivision, said he has two young children who aren't school age yet and that he moved to Ascension Parish for the quality of its schools.

"I didn't move here to put my kids on a bus for an hour-and-a-half to go 2 miles," Gordon said.

"We're seeing more and more accidents on Highway 73," he said. "We're going to be putting kids in harm's way. To me, that's illogical. Let's be logical."

School Board member Troy Gautreau, whose district includes the Renaissance subdivision, told the parents, "It's unfortunate. I don't disagree with you about the distance."

But, he said, "If you look at all the boundary lines across our district, where do you stop? If you include Renaissance, you've got hundreds and hundreds who would come here with the same thing.

"It's tough. It's not something we take lightly, we have to make decisions that are best for the parish," Gautreau said.

Bluff Ridge Primary, being built on La. 73 in Prairieville and opening next school year, will relieve overcrowding at Dutchtown and Spanish Lake primary schools.

Of the three plans chosen by the School Board's strategic planning committee, Plan A would re-assign part of Dutchtown Primary's attendance zone to Spanish Lake. Under that plan, the new Bluff Ridge school would have an enrollment of 529, Dutchtown would have 660 students and Spanish Lake would have 584.

Plans B and C would not change the enrollment zone for Dutchtown Primary.

Under Plan B, enrollment at Bluff Ridge Primary would be 629, Dutchtown would have 661 students and Spanish Lake would have 483.

Under Plan C, enrollment at Bluff Ridge Primary would be 563, Dutchtown would have 661 students and Spanish Lake would have 549.

The School Board plans to post maps of the three proposed attendance zones on its website, apsb.org, as well as a survey for parents.

Public hearings on the attendance zones for Bluff Ridge Primary will be held Oct. 29 and Oct. 30.

Another new primary school, Bullion, opened this year to relieve overcrowding at two other schools in Prairieville, Oak Grove and Prairieville Primary.

A third new primary school to be built, Sugar Mill Primary, expected to open in 2021, will relieve overcrowding at Duplessis and Central primary schools.