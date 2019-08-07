The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail July 25-August 1:
July 25
Harris, Erica: 36, 8055 Morganza Road, Morganza, bond revocation, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Woerner, Anthony: 26, 15615 Chickamauga St., Baton Rouge, operating while intoxicated.
Manogin, Tacara Renee: 21, 1209 N. Anita St., Gonzales, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, aggravated criminal damage to property, aggravated battery, hit-and-run driving.
Guedry, Brandy: 44, 13779 Brittany Court, Denham Springs, criminal trespass/all other offenses, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft.
Painter, Justin M.: 33, 16479 Oakridge Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Tullier Jr., John Gerald: 54, 12415 Camelia Road, St. Amant, failure to appear in court.
Parker, Chant M.: 34, 14110 Gary Babin Road, St. Amant, failure to appear in court.
Allen Jr., Freddie Earl: 33, 3350 La. 1 S., No. 3, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Deweese, Richard: 50, 39249 James Drive, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Westley, Samson W.: 22, 327 Hamilton St., Gonzales, simple battery, simple assault.
July 26
Keating, Amanda K.: 32, 11349 Tannis Road, St. Amant, failure to appear in court, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin.
Keating Jr., Glen Paul: 40, 43075 Earl Bercegeay Road, Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, failure to appear in court.
Provost, Eric: 35, 1145 E. Tiffani St., Gonzales, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
Burt, Evan: 21, 18069 Pine Ridge Drive, Prairieville, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Muse Jr., Chester Jude: 42, 620 Catalpa St., Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
White, Curtis: 35, 41270 Merritt Evans Road, Prairieville, Fugitive other state/Jurisdiction, two counts of felony theft, misdemeanor theft.
Scott-Brown, Deonne Lakeiter: 39, 425 Memorial Drive, 30, Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Holmes, Frederick: 47, 44423 Braud St., Sorrento, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, aggravated assault.
Breaux, Chalmanette: 29, 13215 Weendham, Baton Rouge, hit-and-run driving.
Ficklin, Koby W.: 26, 44113 La. 42, Prairieville, driving on roadway laned for traffic, hit-and-run driving, operating while intoxicated.
Gulino, Mary Frances: 29, 44388 E. Villar Jr. Road, Prairieville, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
July 27
Zimmerle, Ryan A.: 34, 37108 Sue St., Geismar, two counts of criminal trespass/all other offenses, seven counts of simple burglary/all others, seven counts of misdemeanor simple criminal damage to property, three counts of misdemeanor theft, felony theft, principals, simple burglary/vehicle, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapons/misdemeanor, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
Moore, Tyler Cole: 26, 12390 Deck Blvd., Geismar, two counts of criminal trespass/all other offenses, eight counts of simple burglary/all others, seven counts of misdemeanor simple criminal damage to property, three counts of misdemeanor theft, two counts of felony theft, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, state probation violation, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, illegal carrying of weapons, simple burglary/vehicle, principals.
Rodrigue, Jeffery James: 38, 37386 Parkwood Ave., Prairieville, violations of protective orders.
Roy, Jennifer: 38, 11145 Stanley Aubon, Baton Rouge, domestic abuse battery.
Nicholas, Lucas: 38, 401 W. 10th St., No. 13, Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Himel, Judy Ann: 50, 14269 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales, six counts of failure to appear in court.
Allen Jr., Willie P.: 50, 4041 Roddy Road, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Lee, Christal L.: 40, 43485 Lone Oak St., Gonzales, bond revocation, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, intentional littering prohibited, misdemeanor theft.
Lee, Nathaniel: 53, 43485 Lone Oak St., Gonzales, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, intentional littering prohibited, misdemeanor theft.
Melton, Gary: 57, 45286 La. 22, St. Amant, violations of protective orders.
July 28
O'Daniel, Bonnie: 38, 16560 Ole Homestead Lane, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Claiborne, Jeffery: 37, 15365 La. 73, No. 19, Prairieville, violations of registration, owner to secure registration, vehicles without required equipment or in unsafe condition, operating vehicle while license is suspended, no motor vehicle insurance, child passenger restraint system, stop signs and yield signs, speed, reckless operation, negligent homicide.
Disotell, Carl M.: 50, 1056 Huval Lane, Breaux Bridge, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating a vehicle while intoxicated/child endangerment law.
Smith, Mikell: 21, 37313 La. 74, No. 110, Geismar, domestic abuse battery.
Anderson, Glen M.: 50, 18000 Balfantz Road, Springfield, threatening a public official/penalties/definitions, domestic abuse battery.
Vansickel, Lori: 50, 17155 Mitchell Road, French Settlement, failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft.
Millet, James: 73, 13539 Old River Road, Maurepas, misdemeanor theft.
Lessard, Lori Marie: 50, 13539 16720 La. 16, French Settlement, failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft.
Geter, Darrel: 53, 22335 Crane St., Maurepas, misdemeanor theft.
Lambert, Melissa J.: 45, 13052 Leo Lambert Road, St. Amant, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Hamilton, Dwayne: 37, 13101 Depen St., Gonzales, felony illegal possession of stolen things.
July 29
Kelley, John Kelvin: 38, 618 N. Bryan Ave., Gonzales, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, battery of a dating partner, domestic abuse battery/pregnant victim.
Penalber, Ashley Lynn: 32, 618 N. Bryan Ave., Gonzales, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, battery of a dating partner.
Palmer, Freddie: 33, 3113 Mount Bethel Lane, Donaldsonville, second-degree battery, misdemeanor theft.
Harris, Casey Wade: 28, 12453 Forest Braud Lane, Gonzales, probation violation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, simple burglary/all others.
Baumann, Kyle Patrick: 33, 42553 La. 42, Lot 15, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Levy, Derrick: 20, 5978 Glen Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge, misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, felony organized retail theft, felony theft.
Aucoin, Maria Rene: 29, 41149 La. 42, Prairieville, state probation violation, six counts of failure to appear in court.
McNeely, Steven Ray: 35, 39166 Camp Drive, Prairieville, simple arson.
McBride, Donshay Kentrell: 31, 35756 Coco Road, Geismar, misdemeanor theft.
Colar, Charles E.: 58, 1203 W. Orice Roth., Gonzales, misdemeanor theft, simple burglary/all others.
Tanner, Paul J.: 57, 230 S. Roscoe St., Gonzales, resisting an officer by violence, resistance, or opposition, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Oliver, Martel Javon: 25, 120 Vickie Drive, Napoleonville, Prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, failure to appear in court, expired drivers’ license, stop lamps and turn signals required on new motor vehicles, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana.
Blackwell, Meagan: 31, 16364 Chris Drive, Prairieville, bond revocation, domestic abuse battery.
Janis, Stephen Michael: 57, 40469 Chateau Ave., Prairieville, battery of a dating partner.
Murphy, Mitchell Fredrick: 27, 17050 Airline Highway, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Herbert Jr., Craig J.: 28, 211 Lucky St., Plattenville, misdemeanor illegal possession of stolen things, no proof of insurance.
Ryland, Baedon: 18, 1518 E. Silverleaf St., Gonzales, when lighted lamps are required, no driver's license on person, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Sterling, Michael L.; 54, 6625 Snow Drive, Baton Rouge, felony battery of a dating partner/strangulation, failure to appear in court.
July 30
Webb, Randell D.; 42, 916 S. Abe Ave., Gonzales, possession of marijuana, parks rules and regulations, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Johnson, Blair Nicole: 32, 14244 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales, three counts of failure to appear in court, parks rules and regulations.
Henry, Carlos Anthony: 37, 6308 Roberts St., Shreveport, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Langlois, Clayte J.: 35, 18386 Watts Road, Livingston, criminal trespass/all other offenses, felony theft, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Wheeler, Jonathan R.: 38, 1245 Aster St., Baton Rouge, three counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, violations of registration, operating vehicle while license is suspended, tail lamps.
Grant, Stephen: 52, 41060 Merritt Evans Road, Prairieville, misdemeanor theft.
Weams, Jarvis: 25, 39062 West Lane, Prairieville, three counts of failure to appear in court, felony illegal carrying of weapons, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Sharrette, Nakia Deshane: 43, 115 First St., Donaldsonville, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, misdemeanor theft.
Bourque, Jadeyn Nicole: 31, 6046 La. 75, Geismar, failure to appear in court, felony illegal possession of stolen things.
Mosley, Akirrianna L.: 26, 704 Third St., Apt. C, Donaldsonville, owner to secure registration, two counts of failure to appear in court, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, violations of registration provisions, proper equipment required on vehicles/display of plate.
Cox, Jalen Jamal; 26, 128 Azalea Drive, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Watkins Jr., Randell Anthony: 22, 2116 S. Darla Ave., Gonzales, failure to appear in court, criminal trespass/all other offenses, unauthorized entry of a place of business, failure to appear in court.
Stewart, Markquell: 18, 1013 E. Greenbriar St., Gonzales, unauthorized entry of a place of business, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Brown, Deandre M.: 18, 1308 S. Lexington Ave., Gonzales, unauthorized entry of a place of business, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
July 31
Reed, Jacolby: 18, 2824 S. Burnside Ave., unauthorized entry of a place of business, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
Ruffin, Kobe Keon: 19, 511 S. Iberville Ave., Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapons, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, criminal trespass/ all other offenses, unauthorized entry of a place of business.
Youngblood, Sean M.: 48, 9170 Ester St., Convent, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating vehicle while license is suspended, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Jacobs, Dewayne C.: 44, 16098 Bluff Road, Prairieville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Cannon, Reginald Joseph: 53, 622 E. Verna St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Diggs, Ahmond: 19, 1420 W. Amber Ave., Gonzales, unauthorized entry of a place of business, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Broden, Nathan: 19, 1033 Sky Ave., Gonzales, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, unauthorized entry of a place of business.
Allen, Jamarus: 18, 5126 Salinger Drive, Darrow, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, unauthorized entry of a place of business.
Dorsey, Jasper: 19, 1303 S. Augusta Ave., Gonzales, failure to appear in court, criminal trespass/all other offenses, unauthorized entry of a place of business.
Quinney, Debra D: 52, 5216 Dauphine St., Alexandria, simple assault, two counts of misdemeanor theft.
Painter, Shawn P.; 46, 10431 Chartin Lane, St. Amant, failure to appear in court.
Buratt, Stephen Michah: 32, 42094 Cannon Road, Gonzales, bond revocation, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Scott, Casey Lee: 21, 18094 Conthia St., Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Green, Creshe: 31, 336 E. 26th St., Reserve, failure to appear in court.
Kirkland, Jessie D.: 37, 44107 Lake Hills Drive, Prairieville, violations of protective orders.
Grant, Stephen: 52, 41060 Merritt Evans, Prairieville, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor theft.
Rouse, Jason: 47, 10911 Mollylea Drive, Baton Rouge, simple criminal damage to property, operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Becker, Brigitte L.: 54, 16045 Tiger Heights Drive, Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Coco III, Lawrence Paul: 56, 3350 Main St., Darrow, violations of registration provisions, owner to secure registration, tail lamps, no motor vehicle insurance, driver must be licensed, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Aug. 1
Thompson, Joshua: 19, 14086 Airline Highway, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, possession of marijuana.
Morris, Ayonta Journae: 19, 38259 La. 621, Gonzales, possession of marijuana.
Rush, James M.: 28, 12285 Village Drive, Walker, surety, failure to appear in court.