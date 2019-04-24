Donaldsonville High School Tigers baseball team makes the playoffs
The Donaldsonville Tigers baseball team finished the regular season at 17-11 and, most importantly, qualified for the 3A playoffs as a 25th seed.
“People in the community and close to the school believe this is the first time we have made the playoffs since 1986,” coach Garrett Maum said. That year Donaldsonville had future major leaguer Jacque Alexander and standout Spencer Harvey, among others, on a very talented team.
In his third season as the head coach, Maum has focused on fundamentals and hard-nosed play. The Tigers went 8-17 last season and played for district honors, and Maum saw something special in the making about this season's team.
“We had a great off season." Maum said. "We returned all of our starters and added some young talent, which included freshman Treveyon Brown, who played quarterback for the football team."
The Tigers are led at the plate by Trevon Dunn (.442 average), Tim Campbell (.388) and Charles Brown (.386). Other position players include catcher Tre’von Mitchell, first-baseman Brandon Williams, second-baseman Tiy’quan Hoyal, third-baseman Treveyon Brown, left-fielder D.J. Gibbs, right-fielder Jaquan Riley and designated hitter Keian Joseph.
“We are very scrappy and don’t lay down to anyone; offensively we have hit the ball all over the yard, but we can play small ball to produce some runs,” Maum said.
The Tiger pitching staff is led by a veteran duo in Campbell (9-5, 104 strikeouts) and Mitchell (4-6, 3.83 ERA).
“The defense has played solid behind our pitchers, we have made teams earn their runs,” Maum said.
The Tigers play in a tough district with De La Salle and St. Charles, and had close losses to rival St. James.
“I think some of the teams were surprised to go the distance with us in district, including a 7-0 loss to De La Salle, who has wins over John Curtis and 5A Jesuit,” Maum said.
The Tigers drew the 8th-seed Jena and were scheduled to play on Tuesday on the road.
“Jena has some talent for sure; just look at their seed," Maum said. "It's about what we do, have to be focused on ourselves and play solid defense."
“The guys love being around each other. They bring positive energy and continue to want to improve,” Maum said.
Win-and-loss records are usually what people judge teams by, but this Donaldsonville team should be looked at differently.
“We were very close to making the playoffs last season," Maum said. "The message in the off season was: What could we have done differently to change that? The guys have performed; so happy they were rewarded with a playoff spot. We will be ready."
St. Amant softball
The St. Amant High School Lady Gators will play Walker at 4 p.m. Friday, April 26, in Sulphur for the 5A semifinals. The winner will face the Barbe/Airline winner at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27.