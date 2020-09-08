FFA members from St. Amant, East Ascension and Assumption high schools collected supplies last week to help people recovering from Hurricane Laura.
The drive was personal for Mandy Delaune, St. Amant High School agriculture teacher and FFA sponsor. Delaune’s home flooded in 2016, and she remembered the assistance she and others received.
“It was really important for us to lend a helping hand when so many did the same for us four years ago," Delaune said. "It was also nice to be able to organize and participate in a cause with so much being canceled due to COVID. We will continue to lend aid as long as there is a need.”
Students donated items through their homeroom classes. On Sept. 2, the FFA held a drive on campus for a couple of hours after school. Community members could drive through and donate. Teachers and FFA sponsors from the three schools drove to Lake Charles over the weekend to deliver the relief items and hot meals.
Delaune said the clubs collected a little of everything — water, food, baby items, cleaning supplies, pillows, blankets, toiletries and fans.