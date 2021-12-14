The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Nov. 24-Dec. 2:
Nov. 24
Spera Jr., Jon Stuart: 14526 Salt Dome Road, Walker; Age: 19; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance
Allemond, Ronald: 15443 Sheree Drive, Gonzales; Age: 32; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Eaton, Joseph: 9102 La. 1042, Greensburg; Age: 40; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Sepulvado, Hillary Roussel: 1818 E. Evergreen St., Gonzales; Age: 41; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, hit-and-run driving, operating while intoxicated- first
Nov. 25
Torres, Tara Lynnae: 38270 Oakleigh Lane, Prairieville; Age: 41; battery of a police officer-in legal custody, resisting an officer, no motor vehicle insurance, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-first
Holloway, Sarah Elizabeth: 37084 Sue St., Geismar; Age: 24; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of heroin, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
Krumholt, Jessica: 10364 Alex Reine Road, St. Amant; Age: 26; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, domestic abuse battery
Simoneaux, Carol: 18850 Jones Road, Livingston; Age: 38; domestic abuse battery
Lambert, Anthony Lee: 37084 Sue St., Geismar; Age: 40; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, obstruction of justice/destruction/damage/vandalism, possession of heroin, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
Deitch, Khyle: 12457 Dedon Road, St. Amant; Age: 23; resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Nov. 26
Pizzillo, Timothy Lee: 417 S. Oleana Drive, Gonzales; Age: 51; operating vehicle while license is suspended, operating while intoxicated-first offense, reckless operation
Chapman, Angela Gail: 13080 Depen St., Gonzales; Age: 30; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Dumas, Shannon: 1309 S. Lexington Ave., Gonzales; Age: 20; surety, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Brown IV, Clem Reginald: 513 Catadonna St., Donaldsonville; Age: 30; violations of registration provisions, five counts failure to appear-bench warrant, operating vehicle while license is suspended, owner to secure registration, no motor vehicle insurance, signals by hand and arm or signal lamps, flight from an officer, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, illegal possession of stolen firearms
Hebert, Kendall Paul, 110 Chichi Lane, Grand Isle; Age: 35; two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, resisting an officer
Himes, Megale: 5186 Galaxy Blvd., Darrow; Age: 34; domestic abuse battery
Nov. 27
Gray, Christina E., 209 W. Borderlon St., Gonzales; Age: 26; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000
Burnett, Torrey M.: 208 S. Airline Highway, Gonzales; Age: 44; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Colar, Charles E.: 1203 W. Orice Roth Road, Gonzales; Age: 60; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
Mayers, Phillip Hunter: 18024 Beechwood Subd Road, Prairieville; Age: 30; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (clonazepam), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, simple battery, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, aggravated assault with a firearm
Weaver, Destiny Lea: 18024 Beechwood Road, Prairieville; Age: 23; possession of heroin, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (clonazepam)
Hosack, Adam: 12199 Tootsie Road, St. Amant; Age: 37; battery of a police officer
Jenkins, Cherolyn Marie: 13170 Dutchtown Point Ave., Gonzales; Age: 33; battery of a police officer, resisting a police officer with force or violence, simple burglary (all others)
Harris, Jeremy Paul: 515 Charles St., Donaldsonville; Age: 35; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Chavez, Magaly: 12359 Cleo Road, Gonzales; Age: 21; domestic abuse battery
Batiste, Nathan: 514 Charles St., Donaldsonville; Age: 34; parole violation, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, failure to appear-bench warrant
Nov. 28
Land, John Stephen: 1475 Marilyn Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 37; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft less than $1,000, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Batiste, Renelle: 118 Dville Village Circle, Donaldsonville; Age: 30; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000
Theriot, Shane David: 7502 Eva St., Sorrento; Age: 46; failure to appear-bench warrant
Nicholas, Angelica Ann: 704 Third St., Donaldsonville; Age: 29; nonconsensual disclosure of a private image, three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, domestic abuse aggravated assault-child endangerment, domestic abuse battery
Reaux, Christopher Blake: 42350 Churchpoint Road, Gonzales; Age: 22; breach of bail condition, battery of emergency room personnel or a healthcare provider
Donaldson, Daniel Joseph: 17175 Fountainbleau Drive, Prairieville; Age: 41; resisting an officer, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Nov. 29
Thompson Sr., Tony: 35780 Thompson Road, Geismar; Age: 41; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, no seat belt, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited, careless operation, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior operating while intoxicated-second
Clements, Rodney: 2546 Abundance St., New Orleans; Age: 35; theft $5,000 but less than $25,000, three counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Taylor, Joshua Devon: 129 Turner Lane, Boutte; Age: 31; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, telephone communications/improper language/harassment
Henry, Crystal J.: 1601 Keith St., Donaldsonville; Age: 35; aggravated battery, aggravated criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery
Wells, Larence: 116 Ivy, Houma; Age: 45; monetary instrument abuse
Rayborn, Derik K.: 6118 La. 44, Gonzales; Age: 45; parole violation, domestic abuse battery; strangulation
Muse, Marlene Marie: 28 Bellina Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 43; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Lewis, David Burnell: 3126 Lemanville Cut Off Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 36; five counts failure to appear-bench warrant, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Smith, Randy C.: 307 E. City Park St., Gonzales; Age: 37; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of heroin, operating vehicle while license is suspended, stop lamps and turn signals required on new motor vehicles
Nov. 30
Hart, Deavonii Nicholas: 4129 E. Loyola Drive, Kenner; Age: 22; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams
Francis, Devante J.: 101 Young Drive, Lafayette; Age: 29; possession or dealing in unregistered or illegally transferred weapons, operating vehicle while license is suspended, maximum speed limit, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Scieneaux, Lawrence Michael: 1519 America St., Donaldsonville; Age: 38; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Brooks, Dwayne: 411 E. Rome St., Gonzales; Age: 50; surety, three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Green, Jermaine: 2434 Courseault St., Lutcher; Age: 36; violations of protective orders
Troxler, Clifford: 141 Jaubert Lane; Age: 33; domestic abuse battery
Broadwater, Travis A.: 2009 Leboeuf St., New Orleans; Age: 31; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, rented or leased motor vehicles-obtaining by false representation-etc./failure to return/defenses/penalties, illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000, animal rabies vaccination and tags, animal owner responsibilities
Schexnayder, Dylan M.: 44519 Happy Lane, St. Amant; Age: 28; safety helmets, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, off-road vehicles-authorization for use on the shoulders of certain public roads and highways, terrorizing
Dec. 1
Anderson, Mychelle Destiny: 12073 Roddy Road, Gonzales; Age: 22; hold for other agency, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, aggravated battery
Howard, Bertrell D.: 112 N. Roscoe Ave., Gonzales; Age: 31; domestic abuse battery; strangulation, failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, illegal possession of stolen firearms, second-degree murder
Marks, Shyhem, 3702 Timber Bluff Lane, New Orleans; Age: 36; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, possession or dealing in unregistered or illegally transferred weapons, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, no seat belt, following vehicles
Stevenson, Tiara Tynika: 8603 Pritchard Place, New Orleans; Age: 29; possession or dealing in unregistered or illegally transferred weapons, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance
Major, Brandon: 3701 Laplace St., Chalmette; Age: 25; possession or dealing in unregistered or illegally transferred weapons, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance
Thompson Jr., Adrian Joshua: 38533 Arrowhead Drive, Gonzales; Age: 35; four counts theft less than $1,000, failure to appear-bench warrant, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Loupe, Nicholas L.: 43445 Bayou Narcisse Road, Gonzales; Age: 42; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Smith Jr., Michael: 193 Belle Rose Lane, Belle Rose; Age: 25; simple assault, domestic abuse battery; strangulation
Burdiss, Kyle Lee: 108 E. Railroad St., Gonzales; Age: 32; theft less than $1,000, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, theft of a firearm, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft less than $1,000
Dec. 2
Cambre, Michelle M.: 1771 Bon Sejour Road, Lutcher; Age: 34; tail lamps, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of heroin
Agnew, Benjamin Samuel: 38421 Oakleigh Lane, Prairieville; Age: 38; domestic abuse battery