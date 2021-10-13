Ascension Economic Development Corporation won a Gold Rank for its Impact of Industry, a project in the category of Multimedia/Video Promotion of the International Economic Development Council.
The honor was presented on Oct. 5 at an awards' ceremony during the IEDC annual conference.
“Ascension Parish community residents are directly enhancing the everyday lives of people all over the world by working at our manufacturing establishments and the businesses that support them,” said Kate MacArthur, president & CEO of Ascension Parish Economic Development Corporation. “Primary chemicals are found in almost every consumer product, pharmaceutical/medical, and agricultural application. This video was a way to highlight successful and sustainable business and job growth and how industry supports our vibrant community of excellence.”
IEDC's Excellence in Economic Development Awards recognize the world's best economic development programs and partnerships, marketing materials, and the year's most influential leaders, a news release said. Awards were presented in 25 categories honoring organizations and individuals for their efforts in creating positive change in urban, suburban, and rural communities, the release said.
Awards are judged by a diverse panel of economic and community developers, following a nomination process held earlier this year. IEDC received over 500 submissions from four countries.
“The winners of IEDC’s Excellence in Economic Development awards represent the best of economic development and exemplify the leadership that our profession strives for every day,” said 2021 IEDC Board Chair and Invest Buffalo Niagara, President, and CEO Tom Kucharski. “We’re honored to recognize the more than 100 communities whose marketing submissions, projects, and partnerships have improved regional quality of life.”
The video was directed and produced locally by Mitchell Cobb and David Coner.