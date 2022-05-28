LSU awarded a record 4,603 degrees at the university’s 307th commencement exercises.

Every degree candidate’s name was called individually at separate ceremonies for each college held at locations on campus Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21.

Starting this spring, graduates received a newly redesigned diploma inspired by the diploma awarded to students in 1899. Graduates received a digital version of their diploma on graduation day, along with a diploma cover. Printed diplomas will be shipped to graduates.

Area graduates include:

Ascension Parish

Karina Ramirez Rodriguez, Gonzales

Carinne Elizabeth Tyrrell, Prairieville

Tyler Shawn Ward, Prairieville

College of the Coast & Environment

Jeremy J. Thompson, Prairieville

College of Agriculture

Anna Marie des Bordes, Prairieville

Brooke Allen Ducote, Prairieville

Currie Flynn Dudley, Prairieville

Danielle Monique Dugas, Prairieville

Meredith Giles, Prairieville

Blake A. Halbert, Gonzales

Sarah E. Lackey, Prairieville

Robert Paul Lemann III, Donaldsonville

Madison A. Marquette, Donaldsonville

Gwyneth Patrice Miller, Gonzales

Ryan Kenneth Moreau, St. Amant

Janice Ranae Neese, Prairieville

Mitchell Allen Reed, Prairieville

Riley Lauren Regira, Gonzales

Tanner Michael Royer, Prairieville

Maci Ann Schexnayder, Donaldsonville

Julie Jace Svec, Gonzales

Caroline E. Tousinau, Prairieville

Mackenzie L. Toussel, Geismar

College of Art & Design

Nnamdi Anyaele, Prairieville

Brennan James Cathey, Geismar

Rylee Ann Martin, Prairieville

William Stephen Stark, Prairieville

Kaileigh Mckenzie Thomas, Gonzales

Lauren Gianna Thompson, Gonzales

E.J. Ourso College of Business

Christine M. Boudreaux, Prairieville

Lauren Marie Delhaye, St. Amant

Madison Leigh Diez, Gonzales

Noah Benjamin Dollar, Gonzales

Aleshia Renia Fefie, Gonzales

Karina Rose Goldthorp, Prairieville

Joshua Michael Johnson, Prairieville

Paige Kimball Johnson, Prairieville

Hector Fransisco Joya, Geismar

Mallory Baker King, Prairieville

Nicholas Jude LeJeune, Gonzales

Matthew Douglas Maier, Prairieville

Jacob P. Marchand, Gonzales

Conley Andre Menard, Prairieville

Joshua Baden Mitchell, Prairieville

Christopher Michael Nicolay, Prairieville

Austin H. Price, Prairieville

Cambrie K. Reed, Donaldsonville

Gabrielle Robert, Darrow

Landon Paul Simoneaux, Geismar

Hayden Robert Utrera, Gonzales

Israel Ulysses Warr, Donaldsonville

College of Engineering

Nicholas John Anderson, Gonzales

Cade Oneal Babin, St. Amant

Gray Allen Bailey, Prairieville

Garrison Martin Beiriger, Gonzales

Colby Cameron Conish, Gonzales

Griffin Theodore Edwards, St. Amant

Tristan Seattle Evans, Geismar

Victoria Leigh Gautreau, St. Amant

Mason Anthony Gonzales, Gonzales

Jordan Andrew Guidry, Gonzales

Joshua Aaron Guitreau, St. Amant

Jordan Shea Hollier, St. Amant

Matthew Trey Jordan, Prairieville

Adam Emile Kardorff, Prairieville

Ava Elidia Landry, Geismar

Brandon Garrett Lara, Geismar

Theodore Sebastien Lecloirec-Swindell, Prairieville

Brock Daniel Lundin, Prairieville

Khoivu Dinh Nguyen, Prairieville

Cody Stafford Nickel, Prairieville

Joshua Michael Poirrier, Gonzales

Lindsey Rae Sassone, Prairieville

Dean Francis Schexnaydre, Gonzales

Lindsey Helen Settoon, Prairieville

Joshua Paul Severin, St. Amant

Zachary James Sherman, Geismar

Haleigh Lynne Stevens, Geismar

Chirsten Jacintha Concepcion Tolentino, Prairieville

Carlie Noelle Turk, Prairieville

College of Human Sciences & Education

Jocelyn Mari Arce Dudley, Gonzales

Lindsey Claire Boudreaux, Gonzales

Landon Timothy Burns, Prairieville

Ian Jacob D'Antoni, Prairieville

Camryn Nicole Green, Geismar

Tyler Neel Gremillion, Gonzales

Tylar Hadleigh Griffin, Prairieville

Carsyn Ann Guitrau, St. Amant

Kennedy Christin Honore, Gonzales

Kristin Dawn Lambert, Prairieville

Susannah Kathryn Munro, Prairieville

Cade Joseph Nelson, Prairieville

Presley Blair Nijoka, Gonzales

Camryn Ashley Rabalais, Prairieville

Katherine Elise Sclafani, Prairieville

Lauren Elizabeth Simoneaux, Geismar

Alexis Renee Soileau, Donaldsonville

Aleigh Grace Solar, Gonzales

Susannah Abigail Thibodeaux, Gonzales

Shala Kierra Marie Williams, Donaldsonville

Claire Elizabeth Zeller, St. Amant

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Allen Todd Babin, Prairieville

Brianna Taelor Beck, Prairieville

Piper Jouleigh Bordes, Gonzales

Paulina Mary Bourgeois, Gonzales

Ethan Matthew Bourque, Prairieville

Angelina Patricia Cantelli, Prairieville

Shelby Paige Cascio, Gonzales

Michael Christian Crutti, Dutchtown

Nicolas Patrick Garon, St. Amant

Casey Jean Godbery, Prairieville

Peyton Matthew Harris, Prairieville

Courtnay Monique Hotard, Gonzales

Jalen Gerard Jackson, Prairieville

Sarah Elizabeth Lawrence, Prairieville

Eva Marie Lee, Prairieville

Grace Elizabeth Lemoine, Prairieville

Nicholas Scott Leonard, Prairieville

Dae'Jhon Anjanae Lewis, Geismar

Sydney Margaret McGovern, Prairieville

Kayla Kennedy Meyers, Prairieville

Lisette Noeli Moralez, Prairieville

Ugonna Valentine Njoku, Geismar

Sophie Elizabeth Norrick, Prairieville

Emily Marie Ortiz, Prairieville

Cameron Joseph Petite, Gonzales

Jesse Luke Robert, Sorrento

Harlee Ashlynn Rowe, Prairieville

Madelynne Grace Slocum, Prairieville

Raelyn Alise Thomas, Belle Rose

Taylor Michelle Tidwell, Gonzales

Carinne Elizabeth Tyrrell, Prairieville

Tyler Shawn Ward, Prairieville

Darren Jamal Wilson, Gonzales

Manship School of Mass Communication

Bailey Elizabeth Acosta, Donaldsonville

Shannon Katherine Coulon, Prairieville

Shelly Ann Kleinpeter, Prairieville

Sydney Margaret McGovern, Prairieville

Tyler John Viso, Gonzales

College of Music & Dramatic Arts

Robert Louis Cobden, Geismar

Connor Alan McElwee, Prairieville

Roderick Jerrell Middleton, Sorrento

College of Science

Richard E. Barden, Gonzales

Casey Nicole Butler, Gonzales

Jonothan Patrick Chappell, Gonzales

Camryn Elizabeth Cook, Gonzales

Caroline Mary Cotten, Prairieville

Victoria Elizabeth Eure, Donaldsonville

Whitney Marie Eure, Donaldsonville

Thomas Michael Gaspard, Prairieville

Katelyn Elizabeth Gill, Prairieville

Collin James Harris, St. Amant

Jessie Renee Hayden, Prairieville

Thomas Clancy Hidalgo, Prairieville

Colin J Landry, Prairieville

Cassie Christine Louque, Geismar

Matthew Joseph Mccoy, Prairieville

Dorian Claudiu Mocanu Jr., Prairieville

Lily Thao Nguyen, Prairieville

Blaire C. Peterson, St. Amant

Alaina L. Poche, Prairieville

Katherine Elizabeth Rieger, Prairieville

Emily Grace Taylor, Prairieville

Josh Wilhelm, Prairieville

Graduate School

Master's

Madyson Janey Bleakley, Prairieville

Madison Alexandra Bledsoe, Gonzales

Sarah Peyton Cagle, Gonzales

DeShae Syble Campbell, Gonzales

Taylor Elizabeth Clement, Geismar

Matthew Ryan Dolan, Gonzales

Nolan Peyton Fore, Gonzales

Abigail Jean-Marie Gaudin, Prairieville

Jeanne Louise Marquette, Donaldsonville

Willie Nelson Nettles, Prairieville

Cameron James Roig, Gonzales

School of Veterinary Medicine

Doctorate

Erin Whiteside Carter, Gonzales

Hanna Dudley Meade, Prairieville

Katherine Miley, Prairieville

East Baton Rouge Parish

College of the Coast & Environment

Chase Daniel Robinson, Zachary

College of Agriculture

Morgan Layne Beard, Zachary

Daniel Boaz Myers, Zachary

Katie Mestayer Patterson, Zachary

Briana Nicole Picou, Zachary

E.J. Ourso College of Business

Danielle Rose Going, Zachary

Jalen Patrick Norwood, Zachary

Logan Kile Starkey, Central

College of Engineering

Miller Preston Boyd, Zachary

Gavin Russell Debetaz, Central

Brayten Michael Drago, Central

Donovan Keith Furr, Central

Joseph Tucker Furr, Central

Adam Joseph Langlois, Zachary

Luz De Luna Lawes, Central

Ty Austin Petty, Zachary

Seth Holden Richard, Baker

Morgan Edwards Starkey, Central

College of Human Sciences & Education

Keighly Elizabeth Armand, Zachary

Jessie Maie Furr, Central

Renee' Pollard Hass, Zachary

Emily Claire Hunt, Zachary

Mary Ellen McCrary, Zachary

Kenlee Suzanne McHugh, Zachary

Raegan Willis, Greenwell Springs

Katheryn Ashleigh Lauren Young, Zachary

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Aayanah Larrelle Cola, Zachary

Makenzie Madere Cranford, Zachary

David Vedder Heidke, Zachary

Joseph Claude Heine, Pride

Davis Patrick Hughes, Zachary

Bailey Madison Malveaux, Zachary

Victoria Grace Wells, Pride

Manship School of Mass Communication

Hannah Grace Borg, Zachary

Belle Couvillon, Central

Abby Renee' Crowe, Greenwell Springs

Hannah Danielle Moran, Greenwell Springs

College of Music & Dramatic Arts

Miranda Rain Scott-Catoire, Central

College of Science

Skylar Alexis Culmone, Pride

Austin Matthew Harris, Central

Anaijha Lashae Lacour, Zachary

Graduate School

Master's

Steven Michael Courtney, Greenwell Springs

Danae Nicole Cowart, Greenwell Springs

Adam Michael Gartelman, Zachary

Jami Alyce Kleinpeter, Zachary

East Feliciana Parish

College of Agriculture

Ashlyn Elizabeth Bankston, Clinton

Dylan DeLee Elkins, Clinton

E.J. Ourso College of Business

Chania Thaerhonda Anderson, Jackson

College of Engineering

Dharla Madison Moore, Waukesha

James David Shell, Clinton

Manship School of Mass Communication

Diamond Alexus Scott, Ethel

College of Science

Patrick Chandler Crain, Clinton

West Feliciana Parish

College of Agriculture

Allison Claire Spillman, St. Francisville

College of Art & Design

Mallory Anne Charlet, St. Francisville

Donna Katherine Gordy, St. Francisville

E.J. Ourso College of Business

Edward William Radius, St. Francisville

Luke A. Stelly, St. Francisville

College of Engineering

Marcel Joseph Gallego, St. Francisville

Rashad Cedric Milton, St. Francisville

Ignatius Semmes, St. Francisville

Cade Grant Williams, St. Francisville

College of Human Sciences & Education

Hope Ashleigh Coleman, St. Francisville

Claudia Catherine Posey, St. Francisville

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Anna Brown Fournet, St. Francisville

Summer Cecelia Knight, St. Francisville

John Emory Walker, St. Francisville

Everitt James Williamson, St. Francisville

Manship School of Mass Communication

Helen Elizabeth Davis, St. Francisville

Alaina Claire Gaudin, St. Francisville

College of Music & Dramatic Arts

Austin Reid Straight, St. Francisville

College of Science

Aaryana Shante' Jones, St. Francisville

Graduate School

Master's

Skyller DeMaris Castello, St. Francisville

Alvera Holland McMillan, St. Francisville

Cetera Xiomara Carlynn Tuesno, Weyanoke

Doctorate

Shondra Antoinette White, St. Francisville

Livingston Parish

Sara E. Hazleton, Denham Springs

Ethan C. Phillips, Denham Springs

College of the Coast & Environment

Lena Blair Byers, Watson

College of Agriculture

Joan Ann Bouchoux, Springfield

Hannah Elizabeth Guidry, Denham Springs

Jensen Rose Hilliard, Denham Springs

Christian Mallett, Denham Springs

Megan Carroll Mincey, Denham Springs

Heidi E. Rhodus, Denham Springs

College of Art & Design

Kara A. Jewell, Denham Springs

Heather Annelle McFarland, Denham Springs

Emilee Kate Taylor, Denham Springs

E.J. Ourso College of Business

Kennedy Rae Alphonso, Watson

Dylan Michael Kane Annis, Denham Springs

Mauda Gisselle Ash, Denham Springs

Matthew Ogden Bennett, Denham Springs

Hailey Ann Blondeau, Watson

Dylan Scott Chaney, Walker

Nicholas Slater Donze, Denham Springs

Sara E. Hazleton, Denham Springs

Gurpreet Kaur, Denham Springs

Madison Louise Milton, Walker

Raees Mohammad Muzaffar, Livingston

Dawson Tate Nethery, Denham Springs

Adam B. Norris, Denham Springs

Brock A. Russell, Denham Springs

Jessica Lynn Smith, Springfield

Deborah F. Theophilus, Maurepas

College of Engineering

Glynn Edwin Burr III, Denham Springs

Gavin C. Calmes, Denham Springs

Reece Clanan Cosby, Denham Springs

Nathalie Joy Dante, Walker

Blake Joesph Felps, Killian

Cameron Anthony Feucht, Denham Springs

Matthew Bryant Gordon, Livingston

Hayden Charles Hodges, Denham Springs

Charlotte Kearney, Walker

Cameron Alex Martin, Denham Springs

Trent Michael Martin, Springfield

Kaleb Allen Morgan, Denham Springs

Gerald F. Neyland, Denham Springs

Justin Michael Peters, Watson

Kenneth Wayne Peyton III, Denham Springs

Alex Hillary Portier, Albany

Dylan Randall Rea, Denham Springs

Nicholas Joseph Rea, Denham Springs

Aaron Parker Simoneaux, Denham Springs

Sidney Michael Sullivan, Denham Springs

Chase Tyler Swann, Walker

Cantan P. Varnado, Denham Springs

College of Human Sciences & Education

Abigail Rose Ambeau, Denham Springs

Kate Elizabeth Bernard, French Settlement

Carley Mackenzie Boyle, Denham Springs

Kelsey Nicole Case, Watson

Isabel Constance Collins, Denham Springs

Kimberly Anne Crenshaw, Denham Springs

Grant Joseph Dugas, Denham Springs

Jashayla Dawn Gillespie, Denham Springs

Lila Rae Harrington, Denham Springs

Marlee Dawn Heath, Denham Springs

Anna Gayle Howze, Denham Springs

Lauren Grace Landry, Walker

Kennedy Gail Martin, Springfield

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Alexis Mackenzie Adams, Denham Springs

Jaqueline Garcia-Lopez, Denham Springs

Brianna McKay Gauthier, Denham Springs

Ashlyn Grace Guillaumin, Denham Springs

Eric Edward Jones, Walker

Summer Paris Lafargue, Watson

Mackenzye Khrystyne Olsen, Denham Springs

Charles Michael Pennison, Maurepas

Landon Cole Pettigrew, Albany

Chloe Paige Pultz, Denham Springs

Trevor Wade Ray, Walker

Leili Shabani, Denham Springs

Madelyn Therese Smith, Denham Springs

Charlotte Wynn Streat, Denham Springs

Layla Lynne Taylor, Denham Springs

Manship School of Mass Communication

Jordan Clark Holloway, Watson

Reyna Catherine LeJeune, Walker

Austin Cole Lewis, Watson

College of Music & Dramatic Arts

Ethan Zane Archer, Walker

Robert Michael Chedville Jr., Denham Springs

Michael Cody Thurber, Denham Springs

College of Science

Cassidy Rae Altazin, Watson

Britney Truc Banh, Denham Springs

Victoria Nicole Bowler, Denham Springs

Matthew David Burton, Albany

Emily Katherine Flake, Denham Springs

Ashley R. Hanna, Denham Springs

Adeline Elle Holyfield, Denham Springs

Emily Ames Otken, Denham Springs

Eden Elizabeth Smith, Denham Springs

Baylee A. Vaughn, Walker

Sean M. Wood, Denham Springs

Graduate School

Master's

Elizabeth Alejandra Juan, Denham Springs

Tommy Mason Simmons III, Walker

Catherine F.M. Smith, Denham Springs

Sharae Richelle Vicknair, Denham Springs

Randi Lillian Vicory, Denham Springs

Erin Elaine Warner, Denham Springs

School of Veterinary Medicine

Doctorate

Ethan Jameson Olah, Albany

Tangipahoa Parish

William Carey Daley, Amite

College of Agriculture

Hannah Claire Bordelon, Ponchatoula

Sarah Michelle Delyea, Loranger

Gabriella Yvette Miller, Hammond

Alaina Michele Randazzo, Hammond

Alexis Nicole Theriot, Hammond

College of Art & Design

Hannah Christel Mollere, Hammond

E.J. Ourso College of Business

Chase E. Colkmire, Hammond

William Carey Daley, Amite

Larilyn G. Gay, Hammond

Sean Michael Lane, Hammond

Tamrah Alexandria Offlee, Loranger

Nicholas Jared Orlando, Hammond

Alexandre Theriot, IV, Hammond

College of Engineering

Sean Cassidy Brown, Hammond

Chad Tyler Conerly, Kentwood

Collin Anthony Gaydos, Hammond

Brennan Matthew Hagan, Hammond

Nicholas John Hudspeth, Ponchatoula

Ethan Paul Jackson, Ponchatoula

Abigail Elizabeth McNeal, Hammond

Tyler Daniel Pierce, Hammond

Brandon Christopher Price, Ponchatoula

Brennan Edward Tilyou, Hammond

College of Human Sciences & Education

Joshua Isaiah Hart, Hammond

Lindsey Blaire Miller, Ponchatoula

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Joel Aubrey Gill, Ponchatoula

Mark Preston Richardson, Hammond

Brandon Rico, Independence

Caroline Grace Vaughan, Ponchatoula

Manship School of Mass Communication

Peyton Layne Conlin, Hammond

Bryce A. Crier, Hammond

Kanisha Rocquell Marie Jones, Ponchatoula

Hannah Nicole Reid, Ponchatoula

Perla Jazmin Rodriguez, Hammond

College of Science

Abby Lynn LeBlanc, Hammond

Graduate School

Master's

Karley Nicole Bordelon Fontenot, Hammond

Aisha Liane Cook, Kentwood

Leigh Ann Fresina, Ponchatoula

Danita Catherine Majeau, Ponchatoula

Christina Nicole Moore, Ponchatoula

Shelby Kate Wainwright, Hammond