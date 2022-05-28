LSU awarded a record 4,603 degrees at the university’s 307th commencement exercises.
Every degree candidate’s name was called individually at separate ceremonies for each college held at locations on campus Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21.
Starting this spring, graduates received a newly redesigned diploma inspired by the diploma awarded to students in 1899. Graduates received a digital version of their diploma on graduation day, along with a diploma cover. Printed diplomas will be shipped to graduates.
Area graduates include:
Ascension Parish
Karina Ramirez Rodriguez, Gonzales
Carinne Elizabeth Tyrrell, Prairieville
Tyler Shawn Ward, Prairieville
College of the Coast & Environment
Jeremy J. Thompson, Prairieville
College of Agriculture
Anna Marie des Bordes, Prairieville
Brooke Allen Ducote, Prairieville
Currie Flynn Dudley, Prairieville
Danielle Monique Dugas, Prairieville
Meredith Giles, Prairieville
Blake A. Halbert, Gonzales
Sarah E. Lackey, Prairieville
Robert Paul Lemann III, Donaldsonville
Madison A. Marquette, Donaldsonville
Gwyneth Patrice Miller, Gonzales
Ryan Kenneth Moreau, St. Amant
Janice Ranae Neese, Prairieville
Mitchell Allen Reed, Prairieville
Riley Lauren Regira, Gonzales
Tanner Michael Royer, Prairieville
Maci Ann Schexnayder, Donaldsonville
Julie Jace Svec, Gonzales
Caroline E. Tousinau, Prairieville
Mackenzie L. Toussel, Geismar
College of Art & Design
Nnamdi Anyaele, Prairieville
Brennan James Cathey, Geismar
Rylee Ann Martin, Prairieville
William Stephen Stark, Prairieville
Kaileigh Mckenzie Thomas, Gonzales
Lauren Gianna Thompson, Gonzales
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Christine M. Boudreaux, Prairieville
Lauren Marie Delhaye, St. Amant
Madison Leigh Diez, Gonzales
Noah Benjamin Dollar, Gonzales
Aleshia Renia Fefie, Gonzales
Karina Rose Goldthorp, Prairieville
Joshua Michael Johnson, Prairieville
Paige Kimball Johnson, Prairieville
Hector Fransisco Joya, Geismar
Mallory Baker King, Prairieville
Nicholas Jude LeJeune, Gonzales
Matthew Douglas Maier, Prairieville
Jacob P. Marchand, Gonzales
Conley Andre Menard, Prairieville
Joshua Baden Mitchell, Prairieville
Christopher Michael Nicolay, Prairieville
Austin H. Price, Prairieville
Cambrie K. Reed, Donaldsonville
Gabrielle Robert, Darrow
Landon Paul Simoneaux, Geismar
Hayden Robert Utrera, Gonzales
Israel Ulysses Warr, Donaldsonville
College of Engineering
Nicholas John Anderson, Gonzales
Cade Oneal Babin, St. Amant
Gray Allen Bailey, Prairieville
Garrison Martin Beiriger, Gonzales
Colby Cameron Conish, Gonzales
Griffin Theodore Edwards, St. Amant
Tristan Seattle Evans, Geismar
Victoria Leigh Gautreau, St. Amant
Mason Anthony Gonzales, Gonzales
Jordan Andrew Guidry, Gonzales
Joshua Aaron Guitreau, St. Amant
Jordan Shea Hollier, St. Amant
Matthew Trey Jordan, Prairieville
Adam Emile Kardorff, Prairieville
Ava Elidia Landry, Geismar
Brandon Garrett Lara, Geismar
Theodore Sebastien Lecloirec-Swindell, Prairieville
Brock Daniel Lundin, Prairieville
Khoivu Dinh Nguyen, Prairieville
Cody Stafford Nickel, Prairieville
Joshua Michael Poirrier, Gonzales
Lindsey Rae Sassone, Prairieville
Dean Francis Schexnaydre, Gonzales
Lindsey Helen Settoon, Prairieville
Joshua Paul Severin, St. Amant
Zachary James Sherman, Geismar
Haleigh Lynne Stevens, Geismar
Chirsten Jacintha Concepcion Tolentino, Prairieville
Carlie Noelle Turk, Prairieville
College of Human Sciences & Education
Jocelyn Mari Arce Dudley, Gonzales
Lindsey Claire Boudreaux, Gonzales
Landon Timothy Burns, Prairieville
Ian Jacob D'Antoni, Prairieville
Camryn Nicole Green, Geismar
Tyler Neel Gremillion, Gonzales
Tylar Hadleigh Griffin, Prairieville
Carsyn Ann Guitrau, St. Amant
Kennedy Christin Honore, Gonzales
Kristin Dawn Lambert, Prairieville
Susannah Kathryn Munro, Prairieville
Cade Joseph Nelson, Prairieville
Presley Blair Nijoka, Gonzales
Camryn Ashley Rabalais, Prairieville
Katherine Elise Sclafani, Prairieville
Lauren Elizabeth Simoneaux, Geismar
Alexis Renee Soileau, Donaldsonville
Aleigh Grace Solar, Gonzales
Susannah Abigail Thibodeaux, Gonzales
Shala Kierra Marie Williams, Donaldsonville
Claire Elizabeth Zeller, St. Amant
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Allen Todd Babin, Prairieville
Brianna Taelor Beck, Prairieville
Piper Jouleigh Bordes, Gonzales
Paulina Mary Bourgeois, Gonzales
Ethan Matthew Bourque, Prairieville
Angelina Patricia Cantelli, Prairieville
Shelby Paige Cascio, Gonzales
Michael Christian Crutti, Dutchtown
Nicolas Patrick Garon, St. Amant
Casey Jean Godbery, Prairieville
Peyton Matthew Harris, Prairieville
Courtnay Monique Hotard, Gonzales
Jalen Gerard Jackson, Prairieville
Sarah Elizabeth Lawrence, Prairieville
Eva Marie Lee, Prairieville
Grace Elizabeth Lemoine, Prairieville
Nicholas Scott Leonard, Prairieville
Dae'Jhon Anjanae Lewis, Geismar
Sydney Margaret McGovern, Prairieville
Kayla Kennedy Meyers, Prairieville
Lisette Noeli Moralez, Prairieville
Ugonna Valentine Njoku, Geismar
Sophie Elizabeth Norrick, Prairieville
Emily Marie Ortiz, Prairieville
Cameron Joseph Petite, Gonzales
Jesse Luke Robert, Sorrento
Harlee Ashlynn Rowe, Prairieville
Madelynne Grace Slocum, Prairieville
Raelyn Alise Thomas, Belle Rose
Taylor Michelle Tidwell, Gonzales
Darren Jamal Wilson, Gonzales
Manship School of Mass Communication
Bailey Elizabeth Acosta, Donaldsonville
Shannon Katherine Coulon, Prairieville
Shelly Ann Kleinpeter, Prairieville
Sydney Margaret McGovern, Prairieville
Tyler John Viso, Gonzales
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Robert Louis Cobden, Geismar
Connor Alan McElwee, Prairieville
Roderick Jerrell Middleton, Sorrento
College of Science
Richard E. Barden, Gonzales
Casey Nicole Butler, Gonzales
Jonothan Patrick Chappell, Gonzales
Camryn Elizabeth Cook, Gonzales
Caroline Mary Cotten, Prairieville
Victoria Elizabeth Eure, Donaldsonville
Whitney Marie Eure, Donaldsonville
Thomas Michael Gaspard, Prairieville
Katelyn Elizabeth Gill, Prairieville
Collin James Harris, St. Amant
Jessie Renee Hayden, Prairieville
Thomas Clancy Hidalgo, Prairieville
Colin J Landry, Prairieville
Cassie Christine Louque, Geismar
Matthew Joseph Mccoy, Prairieville
Dorian Claudiu Mocanu Jr., Prairieville
Lily Thao Nguyen, Prairieville
Blaire C. Peterson, St. Amant
Alaina L. Poche, Prairieville
Katherine Elizabeth Rieger, Prairieville
Emily Grace Taylor, Prairieville
Josh Wilhelm, Prairieville
Graduate School
Master's
Madyson Janey Bleakley, Prairieville
Madison Alexandra Bledsoe, Gonzales
Sarah Peyton Cagle, Gonzales
DeShae Syble Campbell, Gonzales
Taylor Elizabeth Clement, Geismar
Matthew Ryan Dolan, Gonzales
Nolan Peyton Fore, Gonzales
Abigail Jean-Marie Gaudin, Prairieville
Jeanne Louise Marquette, Donaldsonville
Willie Nelson Nettles, Prairieville
Cameron James Roig, Gonzales
School of Veterinary Medicine
Doctorate
Erin Whiteside Carter, Gonzales
Hanna Dudley Meade, Prairieville
Katherine Miley, Prairieville
East Baton Rouge Parish
College of the Coast & Environment
Chase Daniel Robinson, Zachary
College of Agriculture
Morgan Layne Beard, Zachary
Daniel Boaz Myers, Zachary
Katie Mestayer Patterson, Zachary
Briana Nicole Picou, Zachary
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Danielle Rose Going, Zachary
Jalen Patrick Norwood, Zachary
Logan Kile Starkey, Central
College of Engineering
Miller Preston Boyd, Zachary
Gavin Russell Debetaz, Central
Brayten Michael Drago, Central
Donovan Keith Furr, Central
Joseph Tucker Furr, Central
Adam Joseph Langlois, Zachary
Luz De Luna Lawes, Central
Ty Austin Petty, Zachary
Seth Holden Richard, Baker
Morgan Edwards Starkey, Central
College of Human Sciences & Education
Keighly Elizabeth Armand, Zachary
Jessie Maie Furr, Central
Renee' Pollard Hass, Zachary
Emily Claire Hunt, Zachary
Mary Ellen McCrary, Zachary
Kenlee Suzanne McHugh, Zachary
Raegan Willis, Greenwell Springs
Katheryn Ashleigh Lauren Young, Zachary
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Aayanah Larrelle Cola, Zachary
Makenzie Madere Cranford, Zachary
David Vedder Heidke, Zachary
Joseph Claude Heine, Pride
Davis Patrick Hughes, Zachary
Bailey Madison Malveaux, Zachary
Victoria Grace Wells, Pride
Manship School of Mass Communication
Hannah Grace Borg, Zachary
Belle Couvillon, Central
Abby Renee' Crowe, Greenwell Springs
Hannah Danielle Moran, Greenwell Springs
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Miranda Rain Scott-Catoire, Central
College of Science
Skylar Alexis Culmone, Pride
Austin Matthew Harris, Central
Anaijha Lashae Lacour, Zachary
Graduate School
Master's
Steven Michael Courtney, Greenwell Springs
Danae Nicole Cowart, Greenwell Springs
Adam Michael Gartelman, Zachary
Jami Alyce Kleinpeter, Zachary
East Feliciana Parish
College of Agriculture
Ashlyn Elizabeth Bankston, Clinton
Dylan DeLee Elkins, Clinton
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Chania Thaerhonda Anderson, Jackson
College of Engineering
Dharla Madison Moore, Waukesha
James David Shell, Clinton
Manship School of Mass Communication
Diamond Alexus Scott, Ethel
College of Science
Patrick Chandler Crain, Clinton
West Feliciana Parish
College of Agriculture
Allison Claire Spillman, St. Francisville
College of Art & Design
Mallory Anne Charlet, St. Francisville
Donna Katherine Gordy, St. Francisville
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Edward William Radius, St. Francisville
Luke A. Stelly, St. Francisville
College of Engineering
Marcel Joseph Gallego, St. Francisville
Rashad Cedric Milton, St. Francisville
Ignatius Semmes, St. Francisville
Cade Grant Williams, St. Francisville
College of Human Sciences & Education
Hope Ashleigh Coleman, St. Francisville
Claudia Catherine Posey, St. Francisville
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Anna Brown Fournet, St. Francisville
Summer Cecelia Knight, St. Francisville
John Emory Walker, St. Francisville
Everitt James Williamson, St. Francisville
Manship School of Mass Communication
Helen Elizabeth Davis, St. Francisville
Alaina Claire Gaudin, St. Francisville
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Austin Reid Straight, St. Francisville
College of Science
Aaryana Shante' Jones, St. Francisville
Graduate School
Master's
Skyller DeMaris Castello, St. Francisville
Alvera Holland McMillan, St. Francisville
Cetera Xiomara Carlynn Tuesno, Weyanoke
Doctorate
Shondra Antoinette White, St. Francisville
Livingston Parish
Sara E. Hazleton, Denham Springs
Ethan C. Phillips, Denham Springs
College of the Coast & Environment
Lena Blair Byers, Watson
College of Agriculture
Joan Ann Bouchoux, Springfield
Hannah Elizabeth Guidry, Denham Springs
Jensen Rose Hilliard, Denham Springs
Christian Mallett, Denham Springs
Megan Carroll Mincey, Denham Springs
Heidi E. Rhodus, Denham Springs
College of Art & Design
Kara A. Jewell, Denham Springs
Heather Annelle McFarland, Denham Springs
Emilee Kate Taylor, Denham Springs
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Kennedy Rae Alphonso, Watson
Dylan Michael Kane Annis, Denham Springs
Mauda Gisselle Ash, Denham Springs
Matthew Ogden Bennett, Denham Springs
Hailey Ann Blondeau, Watson
Dylan Scott Chaney, Walker
Nicholas Slater Donze, Denham Springs
Sara E. Hazleton, Denham Springs
Gurpreet Kaur, Denham Springs
Madison Louise Milton, Walker
Raees Mohammad Muzaffar, Livingston
Dawson Tate Nethery, Denham Springs
Adam B. Norris, Denham Springs
Brock A. Russell, Denham Springs
Jessica Lynn Smith, Springfield
Deborah F. Theophilus, Maurepas
College of Engineering
Glynn Edwin Burr III, Denham Springs
Gavin C. Calmes, Denham Springs
Reece Clanan Cosby, Denham Springs
Nathalie Joy Dante, Walker
Blake Joesph Felps, Killian
Cameron Anthony Feucht, Denham Springs
Matthew Bryant Gordon, Livingston
Hayden Charles Hodges, Denham Springs
Charlotte Kearney, Walker
Cameron Alex Martin, Denham Springs
Trent Michael Martin, Springfield
Kaleb Allen Morgan, Denham Springs
Gerald F. Neyland, Denham Springs
Justin Michael Peters, Watson
Kenneth Wayne Peyton III, Denham Springs
Alex Hillary Portier, Albany
Dylan Randall Rea, Denham Springs
Nicholas Joseph Rea, Denham Springs
Aaron Parker Simoneaux, Denham Springs
Sidney Michael Sullivan, Denham Springs
Chase Tyler Swann, Walker
Cantan P. Varnado, Denham Springs
College of Human Sciences & Education
Abigail Rose Ambeau, Denham Springs
Kate Elizabeth Bernard, French Settlement
Carley Mackenzie Boyle, Denham Springs
Kelsey Nicole Case, Watson
Isabel Constance Collins, Denham Springs
Kimberly Anne Crenshaw, Denham Springs
Grant Joseph Dugas, Denham Springs
Jashayla Dawn Gillespie, Denham Springs
Lila Rae Harrington, Denham Springs
Marlee Dawn Heath, Denham Springs
Anna Gayle Howze, Denham Springs
Lauren Grace Landry, Walker
Kennedy Gail Martin, Springfield
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Alexis Mackenzie Adams, Denham Springs
Jaqueline Garcia-Lopez, Denham Springs
Brianna McKay Gauthier, Denham Springs
Ashlyn Grace Guillaumin, Denham Springs
Eric Edward Jones, Walker
Summer Paris Lafargue, Watson
Mackenzye Khrystyne Olsen, Denham Springs
Charles Michael Pennison, Maurepas
Landon Cole Pettigrew, Albany
Chloe Paige Pultz, Denham Springs
Trevor Wade Ray, Walker
Leili Shabani, Denham Springs
Madelyn Therese Smith, Denham Springs
Charlotte Wynn Streat, Denham Springs
Layla Lynne Taylor, Denham Springs
Manship School of Mass Communication
Jordan Clark Holloway, Watson
Reyna Catherine LeJeune, Walker
Austin Cole Lewis, Watson
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Ethan Zane Archer, Walker
Robert Michael Chedville Jr., Denham Springs
Michael Cody Thurber, Denham Springs
College of Science
Cassidy Rae Altazin, Watson
Britney Truc Banh, Denham Springs
Victoria Nicole Bowler, Denham Springs
Matthew David Burton, Albany
Emily Katherine Flake, Denham Springs
Ashley R. Hanna, Denham Springs
Adeline Elle Holyfield, Denham Springs
Emily Ames Otken, Denham Springs
Eden Elizabeth Smith, Denham Springs
Baylee A. Vaughn, Walker
Sean M. Wood, Denham Springs
Graduate School
Master's
Elizabeth Alejandra Juan, Denham Springs
Tommy Mason Simmons III, Walker
Catherine F.M. Smith, Denham Springs
Sharae Richelle Vicknair, Denham Springs
Randi Lillian Vicory, Denham Springs
Erin Elaine Warner, Denham Springs
School of Veterinary Medicine
Doctorate
Ethan Jameson Olah, Albany
Tangipahoa Parish
William Carey Daley, Amite
College of Agriculture
Hannah Claire Bordelon, Ponchatoula
Sarah Michelle Delyea, Loranger
Gabriella Yvette Miller, Hammond
Alaina Michele Randazzo, Hammond
Alexis Nicole Theriot, Hammond
College of Art & Design
Hannah Christel Mollere, Hammond
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Chase E. Colkmire, Hammond
William Carey Daley, Amite
Larilyn G. Gay, Hammond
Sean Michael Lane, Hammond
Tamrah Alexandria Offlee, Loranger
Nicholas Jared Orlando, Hammond
Alexandre Theriot, IV, Hammond
College of Engineering
Sean Cassidy Brown, Hammond
Chad Tyler Conerly, Kentwood
Collin Anthony Gaydos, Hammond
Brennan Matthew Hagan, Hammond
Nicholas John Hudspeth, Ponchatoula
Ethan Paul Jackson, Ponchatoula
Abigail Elizabeth McNeal, Hammond
Tyler Daniel Pierce, Hammond
Brandon Christopher Price, Ponchatoula
Brennan Edward Tilyou, Hammond
College of Human Sciences & Education
Joshua Isaiah Hart, Hammond
Lindsey Blaire Miller, Ponchatoula
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Joel Aubrey Gill, Ponchatoula
Mark Preston Richardson, Hammond
Brandon Rico, Independence
Caroline Grace Vaughan, Ponchatoula
Manship School of Mass Communication
Peyton Layne Conlin, Hammond
Bryce A. Crier, Hammond
Kanisha Rocquell Marie Jones, Ponchatoula
Hannah Nicole Reid, Ponchatoula
Perla Jazmin Rodriguez, Hammond
College of Science
Abby Lynn LeBlanc, Hammond
Graduate School
Master's
Karley Nicole Bordelon Fontenot, Hammond
Aisha Liane Cook, Kentwood
Leigh Ann Fresina, Ponchatoula
Danita Catherine Majeau, Ponchatoula
Christina Nicole Moore, Ponchatoula
Shelby Kate Wainwright, Hammond