Jane Patterson, president of the Baton Rouge Chapter of the Audubon Society, discussed plants for birds during the January meeting of the Gonzales Garden Club at First Baptist Church on South Burnside Avenue.
She encouraged conservation and preservation of native plants that provide food opportunities for insects and birds.
Hostesses Loretta Ramirez, Dale Bowman, Janis D’Benedetto, Gwen Heck, Sandy Stewart and Cathy Venable provided a chili lunch for the 30 gardeners at the meeting.
The horticultural hint was to fertilize trees in late January by using one pound of general purpose fertilizer for each inch of diameter of the trunk. Plans were made for Arbor Day and next month’s meeting about camellias.