Ascension Catholic High's Keagan Davis gasped in surprise as her named was called as the school's homecoming queen Friday.
The school celebrated homecoming with a pep rally, theme days and a win on the field.
Ascension Catholic High's Keagan Davis gasped in surprise as her named was called as the school's homecoming queen Friday.
The school celebrated homecoming with a pep rally, theme days and a win on the field.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Purchases made via links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission