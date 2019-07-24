Volunteer Ascension collected $37,863.34 in school supplies and donations during its annual School Tools drive.
Friday's corporate challenge, Saturday's community drive at area Walmart stores and previous collection efforts resulted in the nonprofit agency's ability to provide school supplies to children in need across the parish.
School counselors pick up the supplies this week at Central Middle School, Volunteer Ascension Executive Director Sherry Denig said.
This year marks Volunteer Ascension's 22nd School Tools drive, which to date has collected more than $600,000 in school supplies for Ascension Parish children, she said.
Supplies can still be donated by contacting the agency at (225) 644-7655.