During the coronavirus stay-at-home orders, the Ascension Parish Health Unit and the Ascension Counseling Center continued serving clients, but did so using safe practices.
The Ascension Counseling Center, sometimes known as the Mental Health Unit, has been seeing clients remotely, with teletherapy using video technology, according to a news release. This practice will continue. The offices in Gonzales and Donaldsonville remain closed to the public. To schedule an appointment, call (225) 450-1158; for all other inquiries call the receptionist at 225-450-1016. Regular business hours are from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday (closed from noon until 1 pm), and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday.
Information and services can be seen at http://www.ascensionparish.net/downloads/mh/apmhbrochure.pdf
The Ascension Parish Health Unit, located at 1024 E Ascension Complex Boulevard in Gonzales, will continue offering curbside WIC each weekday, by appointment only.
Immunizations and pregnancy tests currently are unavailable but are expected to resume once the COVID-19 testing site is closed. Family Planning will resume when deemed safe by the staff physician. For information call 225-450-1006, or visit http://www.ascensionparish.net/health-unit/.
The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs representative is not accepting any appointments at this time. Call VA representative William McInnis at (225) 644-7475 or email william.mcinnis@la.gov.
All requests for services and information can be made by calling the Citizens Service Center at (225) 450-1200.