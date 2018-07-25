Backpack giveaway
Iglesia Centro de Vida, a United Pentecostal Church International member, is giving back to the local community by donating 300 backpacks to the first 300 new guests who visit its Back 2 School Celebration.
There will be games and other activities, including a waterslide for the kids. To welcome their guests and make them feel even more at home, church members plan to serve many dishes from Latin American countries.
The event begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday on the church grounds at 13477 Pamela St., Gonzales. The public is invited to attend.
Iglesia Centro de Vida is a multicultural church formed in 1996. The church, on 6 acres of land, has two soccer fields, a playground, 120 parking spaces and a 22,500-square-foot building containing its classrooms, offices and a temple.
For more information, visit the website at http://CDV.LA/ or call (225) 313-9191.
Red Hot Night
The River Region Art Association’s Depot Gallery is hosting "Red Hot Night" from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
The gallery, at 320 E. Ascension St., Gonzales, will feature an art exhibit, refreshments, music and voting for the best art entered. A silent auction and raffle are planned.
Back 2 School N Style
On Aug. 5, Anointed Hands will host its 10th annual “Back 2 School N Style” event for children ages 5 to 15.
The event, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center YMCA Building, 9039 St. Landry Road, Gonzales, is a joint effort sponsored by Anointed Hands Trichology Center, Rubicon, Walgreens, Raising Canes, GEICO, A Class Act Photography, Vision 1st Productions, professional stylists, barbers, volunteers and local businesses.
Complimentary services offered to all children include shampoo and style or blow dry for girls and haircuts for boys. There will be activities, breakout sessions, door prizes and more throughout the day. The event is free and open to the public. All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For information, call (225) 622-4357.
Campaign announcements
The Ascension Advocate will publish campaign announcements for local elections. All announcements must include the candidate's name, age, employment, political party and education. In addition, please include a telephone number.
All announcements must be received by Aug. 2. Email announcements and a photograph to ascension@theadvocate.com.
All announcements will be edited for style and length.
For more information, call editor Darlene Denstorff at (225) 388-0215.