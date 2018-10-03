The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, in conjunction with the Ascension Parish Health Unit, will be distribute commodities Oct. 9 and 10 in Ascension Parish.
The quarterly distribution in Donaldsonville will be from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 9 at the Lemman Memorial Center, 1100 Clay St.
The quarterly distribution in Gonzales will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Oct. 10 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave.
The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will continue quarterly commodity distributions on the second Tuesday of each quarter in Donaldsonville and the second Wednesday of each quarter in Gonzales. The commodities program is a federal program that makes donated foods available to emergency feeding organizations that provide food staples to qualified individuals and families to relieve situations of emergency distress.
On the same dates, and at the same locations, Catholic Charities will be distributing groceries through its Food For Families program from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Oct. 9 in Donaldsonville and Oct. 10 in Gonzales. New applications for Food for Families will be taken at this time. Food for Families will continue its monthly distributions on the second Tuesday of each month in Donaldsonville and the second Wednesday of each month in Gonzales.