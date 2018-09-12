Girls were inspired and encouraged to pursue their interests in science, technology, engineering and mathematics during a STEM GEMS Saturday event Aug. 18 at River Parishes Community College in Gonzales.
The STEM GEMS mentoring project helps girls excelling in math and science by encouraging them to pursue careers and advanced degrees in STEM majors where women and minorities are underrepresented, a news release said. The project was launched in 2013 by Gonzales native Alsie Dunbar, a senior process chemist and engineer.
Special guests at the event included Anika Bell, a pharmacist and HIV/AIDS scientist; Iam Tucker, president and CEO of ILSI Engineering of New Orleans; Alyssa Carson, a teenager training to become an astronaut; and Treva Brown, an exploration scientist at the NASA Stennis Space Center.
For information, visit www.thestemgems.org.