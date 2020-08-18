Among Gonzales Garden Club members, Lorraine Gautreau is considered Gonzales royalty and the queen of the club.
She was raised on her grandfather's 40-acre property on the corner of Burnside and Worthey roads, then left home to build a life running the city’s Ace Hardware Store with her husband, Harold. Once her children were grown, Gautreau joined the Gonzales Garden Club because of her love of flowers, but she stayed because of the people she met through the club, according to a release from the garden club.
"No one speaks of the history of the garden club with more joy and affection than Mrs. Lorraine," the release states. Over her 40-year tenure, she has served in many officer positions, including club president, filling nine photo albums with snapshots, news clippings and program brochures.
She enjoys sharing stories about brown bag lunches at outdoor club meetings, routine flower arrangement classes, flower show awards banquets, tongue-in-cheek fashion shows, and garden club convention road trips.
“The club still adheres to rules and regulations, but nothing stays the same," Gautreau said. "You do different things. Flowers are still our main focus, but we don’t do as many arrangements as in the past. We don’t have the flower design classes anymore. Now we have guest speakers on all different types of flowers and plants … learning how they grow and when they bloom. We learn new things, and we still have fun.”
Gautreau met a lifelong friend at her first garden club meeting in 1978, Conchita Richey. Conchita, who picks up Lorraine for today’s meetings, calls Gautreau a dear friend who has guided her in the garden club and on the road of life.”
Janis D’Benedetto refers to Gautreau as an icon of the club, and Patti Mouton says she's “a gem."
"Although this little lady claims she’s slowing down, Lorraine continues to support the club’s annual planning committee and gladly receives each new member with a wholehearted welcome," the release said.
Gautreau is know as a gracious hostess when the club meets at her home. In the 32 years that she hosted the September club meeting at her home, members could count on a black iron pot cooked jambalaya and the endless freedom to pinch off cuttings from her patio plants. Today, most members have offspring from her signature collection of begonias along with devil’s backbone and kalanchoe.
Her landscape also has citrus trees, drift roses and ginger varieties. Lately, she’s added milkweed so she can enjoy the caterpillars and butterflies. She said she wants to send begonia cuttings to the new members once the club again meets in person.