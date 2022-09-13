Pelican State Credit Union is accepting entries for its 2022 Teacher Bulletin Board Contest. Teachers in Pelican’s branch parishes are invited to enter for a chance to win up to $350 cash for classroom supplies.
The contest is in its fifth year. Educators in branch parishes are encouraged to submit a photo of their decorated bulletin board or classroom door. Winners will be determined based on how many reactions or votes each submission receives on Pelican’s official Facebook page.
Pelican’s branch parishes include Ascension, East Baton Rouge, West Feliciana, Livingston and Tangipahoa. Other included parishes are Calcasieu, Lafayette, Orleans, Ouachita, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Tammany and Terrebonne.
The entry period ends Sept. 30, and voting will be Oct. 3-24. Visit pelicanstatecu.com/teacher for information and to enter the contest.