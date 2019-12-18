The 2019-20 students of the year for the Ascension Parish Schools were recognized at the school board's Dec. 3 meeting. The districtwide students of the year are Hiba Hasan of Dutchtown High School, Grant Guillory of Dutchtown Middle School and Sophia Collins of Galvez Primary School, according to a news release.
The 12th-grade students of the year for their respective schools are:
- Laura Gutierrez, Donaldsonville High School
- Hiba Hasan, Dutchtown High School
- Emma Cockrum, East Ascension High School
- Matthew Norris, St. Amant High School.
The eighth-grade students of the year for their respective schools are:
- Tanner Stanga, Central Middle School
- Grant Guillory, Dutchtown Middle School
- Sarah Faulkner, Galvez Middle School
- Sarah Wraight, Gonzales Middle School
- Kadyn Williams, Lake Elementary School
- Luvly Clark, Lowery Middle School
- Landri Domingue, Prairieville Middle School
- Cooper Cheatwood, St. Amant Middle School.
The fifth-grade students of the year for their respective schools are:
- Jaxson Williams, Bullion Primary School
- Elizabeth Delaney, Central Primary School
- Lacie Gulino, Duplessis Primary School
- Callie Mudge, Dutchtown Primary School
- Sophia Collins, Galvez Primary School
- Camryn Bennett, G.W. Carver Primary School
- Nyla Wenzy, Gonzales Primary School
- Skyla Fields, Lake Elementary School
- Britain Hernandez, Lakeside Primary School
- Kae'Lynn August, Lowery Elementary School
- Elijah Haven, Oak Grove Primary School
- Gabiel Denley, Pecan Grove Primary School
- Caroline Johnson, Prairieville Primary School
- Malaysia Alexander, Sorrento Primary School
- Shrey Shah, Spanish Lake Primary School
- Amelia Garvin, St. Amant Primary School.
In order to be considered for student of the year honors, students must maintain a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.2. The school-level coordinator submits all students in fifth, eighth and 12th grades who meet the initial criteria. Teachers then vote for students on the list based on the child's academics, behavior and leadership qualities. The coordinator then chooses the students with the top votes to enter the actual school-level competition. A small committee of school staff is assembled to score students based on test scores, grades and an interview. The students with the highest committee score are named the school's student of the year.
Those students are now eligible to compete at the district level. The students have to submit a biographical sketch, writing sample, portfolio of their accomplishments and be interviewed by members of the Ascension Parish community who volunteer as judges. The district winners will be entered in the regional competition, which will occur in February. Winners from the state's regional competition will be named in March.