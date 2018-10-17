Rachel Stewart and Kinslei Scroggs of Ascension Parish 4-H have been chosen for the 4-H State Citizenship Board.
Scroggs and Stewart met through 4-H five years ago and have been friends ever since. Scroggs, 15, is a sophomore at Ascension Christian; and Stewart, 14, is a freshman at St. Amant High School.
The Ascension Parish Junior Leaders Club has adopted Scroggs's suggestion of a theme for the year: "Honoring Those Who Serve Us." As a Junior Leaders Club service project, Scroggs and Stewart gained insights into the work of community service by interviewing Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley and two leaders in the Sheriff's Office staff: Lt. Stacy Fortenberry, head of uniformed patrol; and Capt. Laura Gremillion, supervisor of the communications division.