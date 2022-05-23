East Ascension football wrapped up its spring drills with a competitive and productive game with Denham Springs on the turf in Gonzales.
The Spartans will be a relatively young team this fall after they earned the 17th seed in the 5A playoffs eventually losing 24-21 to 5A state champion, Zachary, in the second round.
Several multiple-year starters on offense will be replaced including quarterback Troy Dunn, Allen Stark, Jayven Richardson, Lajadden Jackson, Dorien Ennis and reliable kicker/punter Evan Kern. The defense was solid as always and lose Thomas Lee Jr., Alex Lambert, Kendrick Carter, Juwan Carter, and Keith Thomas.
”We graduated some really good players, we used the spring and will use the summer to build confidence in some young and talented players,” coach Darnell Lee said.
The QB position will be a focus and getting the early reps are Chris Carcisse and Jaylon Lee. Whomever gets the job will have a security blanket in the backfield with him in Walter Samuel. Samuel, a senior, has gained the interest of college football programs and has gotten a flurry of offers in the last few weeks.
“Samuel is a great athlete, I am not surprised with his recent offers,” Lee said. The offense will also have Jacorey Mitchell, who will play several positions and senior Zhavier Jupiter. Jupiter, as coach described, is a veteran with plenty knowledge, talent and experience.
The defense has always been good and the next big name to look for is DL/LB Sidney Joseph. “Sidney Joseph is a converted running back; he is our vocal team leader on and off the field. He played last year on our defensive line and had a heck of a year,” Lee said.
Joseph had two sacks in the spring game in the first half.
With Spring drills done, a new focus begins before the real deal in August. “We have to get bigger, faster and stronger, gain some confidence in 7 on 7 and camps,” Lee said.
All-district baseball lists announced
Ascension Parish is well represented in recent All-District teams.
Local players making the teams include:
Baseball 7-1A All-District
First team
Pitcher: Bryce Leonard, Ascension Catholic; Brooks Leonard, Ascension Catholic; and Jack Markey, Ascension Christian
Catcher: Lex Melancon, Ascension Catholic
Infield: Jacques Husers, Ascension Catholic; Brennan Hunt, Ascension Christian; Demarco Harry, Ascension Catholic; Bryce Leonard, Ascension Catholic; and Brooks Leonard, Ascension Catholic
Outfield: Andrew Landry, Ascension Christian; Jackson Landry, Ascension Catholic; and Layton Melancon, Ascension Catholic
Designated Hitter: Collin Brown, Ascension Catholic
MVP: Brooks Leonard, Ascension Catholic
Coach of the Year: Gee Cassard, Ascension Catholic
Second team
Pitcher: Wyatt Buratt, Ascension Christian; Jacob Brignac, Ascension Christian; and Demarco Harry, Ascension Catholic
Catcher: Preston Connelly, Ascension Christian
Infield: Braden Tregre, Ascension Christian; Carter Evans, Ascension Christian; and Wyatt Buratt, Ascension Christian
Outfield: Carson Sulfsted, Ascension Christian
Designated Hitter: Wyatt Buratt, Ascension Christian
Baseball 5-5A All-District
First team
Pitchers: Nick Gisclair, Dutchtown; Dallis Moran, St. Amant; and Jacob Mayers, St. Amant
Catcher: Caleb Ickes, Dutchtown
Infield: Will Delaune, Dutchtown; Lee Amedee, St. Amant; Tanner Vadnais, Dutchtown; and Ryder Molea, St. Amant
Outfield: Collin Dupre, Dutchtown; Cole Poirrier, St. Amant; and Brayden Kuriger, St. Amant
Utility: Nathan Monceaux, Dutchtown; Dominick Regira, East Ascension; Landon Stewart, St. Amant; and Pierson Parent, Dutchtown
MVP: Nick Gisclair, Dutchtown
Coach of the Year: Chris Schexnaydre, Dutchtown
Second team
Pitcher: Jack Bennett, Dutchtown; Brayden Billingsley, St. Amant; Luke Conerly, EA
Catcher: Kane Sanchez, EA
Infield: Grant Morrison, Dutchtown; Blaise LaLonde, St. Amant; and Landon Gautreau, EA
Outfield: Reuben Williams, Dutchtown; and Petrie Thompson, EA
Utility: Jarred Cassard, EA; and Ashtyn Ellis, St. Amant