The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Aug. 26-Sept. 1:
Aug. 26
Shampine, Anthony George: 41366 Glen Williams Road, Gonzales; Age: 32; no motor vehicle insurance, six counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Gould, David Avery: 24901 Joe May Road, Denham Springs; Age: 27; failure to appear-bench warrant
Verda, Charles Joseph: 41060 Turo Lane, Gonzales; Age: 47; failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator, failure to appear-bench warrant, simple battery, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
Darby Jr., Marvin Euguene: 43334 La. 621, Gonzales; Age: 27; fugitive-other state jurisdiction, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, simple burglary (all others)
Lanclos Jr., Patrick Brian: 324 L. Richard Road, Arnaudville; Age: 38; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
St. Julien, Deionna Richard: 700 Doral St., Sunset; Age: 21; resisting an officer, simple assault, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Richard, Terriana Gernaisha: 131 Herbert Road, Lafayette; Age: 22; resisting an officer, simple assault, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Willis, Kaitlyn A.: 314 Chadwick Drive Lafayette; Age: 18; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, resisting an officer, simple assault, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Brewer, Karen: 40206 Coontrap Road, No. 18, Gonzales; Age: 32; simple battery, domestic abuse battery
Aug. 27
Creed, Jason Bennett: 46018 Gold Place Road, St. Amant; Age: 39; theft less than $1,000
Scott, McKenzie: 17555 Feather Ridge Drive Prairieville; Age: 33; domestic abuse battery
Williams Jr., Jaime Ian: 39559 SW Interstate 55, Ponchatoula; Age: 20; maximum speed limit, reckless operation, signal lamps and signal devices, driving on roadway laned for traffic, traffic-control signals, aggravated flight from an officer, theft of a motor vehicle over $25,000
Ester, Tyrese Darnell: 306 W. Ninth St. Donaldsonville; Age: 21; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Aug. 28
Mendoza Medrano, Josephine: 13371 Bayou Grand South Blvd., Gonzales; Age: 51; domestic abuse battery
Homan, Aaron Richard: 613 Hillcrest Road, Paw Paw, Michigan; Age: 40; resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Staley, Sheila L.: 43498 S. Lone Oak St., Gonzales; Age: 33; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, theft of a motor vehicle over $25,000
Gautreau, Christopher R.: 41467 Cemetery Road, Gonzales; Age: 39; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, flight from an officer
Braud, Nathan Charles: 12075 Peter Bourgeois Road, St. Amant; Age: 53; simple battery
Joseph, Latoya Shantel: 4583 Walter Hill Road, Darrow; Age: 39; violations of protective orders
Hendrickson, Gene: 41229 La. 933, Prairieville; Age: 44; domestic abuse battery
Milan, Lethard Jermaine: 4572 Brown St., Darrow; Age: 49; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, domestic abuse battery
Fernandez, Chelsea L.: 124 Grisaffe Lane, Belle Rose; Age: 33; violations of protective orders
Aug. 29
Alexander Jr., John Christopher: 2247 Oleander St. Baton Rouge; Age: 21; resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Stingley, Ollie Letha: 38150 Smith Road, Prairieville; Age: 45; unauthorized use of a movable over $1,000
Bryan, Jacob: address unknown, Bryan, Texas; Age: 26; parole violation
Cox Sr., Deaunray Joseph: 512 Nicholls St., Donaldsonville; Age: 37; theft less than $1,000, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000
Edwards, Ronnie: 17064 Marty Low Road, Prairieville; Age: 40; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Barker, John: 23789 La. 42, Unit C, Holden; Age: 56; two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft of a motor vehicle $1,000 to $5,000
Washburn, Christopher Thomas: 18137 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville; Age: 36; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
Sanchez, Avice Louise, 11029 Stringer Bridge Road, St Amant; Age: 41; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Aug. 30
Hjggins, Kenneth: 2010 La. 1 S, Donaldsonville; Age: 33; driver must be licensed, no seat belt, four counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Green, Brianna: 2670 Lemanville Cutoff Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 29; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, mirrors
Grayson, Jenna Gnewikow: 13442 Bourgeois Road, Gonzales; Age: 36; forgery, identity theft under $300, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Rome, Reginald: 806 Catalpa St. Donaldsonville; Age: 44; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Gant, Jalonn Michael: 6607 NW Fort Sill Blvd., Fort Sill, Oklahoma; Age: 21; carnal knowledge of a juvenile
Pinson, Molly Alice: 14364 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales; Age: 34; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft less than $1,000
Aug. 31
Sharp, Preston Scott: 18304 Craig St. Prairieville; Age: 26; failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Guidry, Joseph Wayne: 18624 Broussard Road, Prairieville; Age: 41; parole violation, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, failure to appear-bench warrant
Bennett, Daishe Rayvon: 3515 London Lane, Missouri City, Texas; Age: 28; driver must be licensed, driving on roadway laned for traffic, possession of marijuana possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal possession of stolen firearms
Mixon, Samara: 13173 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales; Age: 25; operating vehicle while license is suspended, traffic-control signals, failure to appear-bench warrant
Lagarde, Lashalln: 15176 Murano Ave., Prairieville; Age: 49; filing or maintaining false public records, illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000
Gomez, Percell W.: 5155 Hemingway Drive, Darrow; Age: 41; distribution/possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone), possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
Oribio, Benny: 8345 Fairlane Drive, Denham Springs; Age: 29; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
Bushnell, Lawrence Raymond: address unknown; Age: 41; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Givens, Dara: 13179 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales; Age: 40; distribution/possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
Chaney, Lindale: 108 Railroad Ave., Gonzales; Age: 38; failure to appear-bench warrant, telephone communications/improper language/harassment
Tate, Nicholas Mcneil: 14059 Airline Highway, Gonzales; Age: 36; probation violation parish, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Stewart, Sterling Walter: 2410 S. Tanger Blvd. No. 161, Gonzales; Age: 43; criminal trespass/all other prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance
Wade, Jacquel: 41127 Citadel Drive, Sorrento; Age: 25; no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, hit-and-run driving, no seat belt, operating vehicle while license is suspended, failure to appear-bench warrant, reckless operation, negligent homicide
Browden III, Frank: 17599 Feather Ridge Drive, Prairieville; Age: 43; failure to appear-bench warrant, two counts theft less than $1,000
Love, Robert: 15332 Woodwick Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 43; failure to appear-bench warrant, false personation of a peace officer
Purser, Todd: 39123 La. 74, Gonzales; Age: 30; battery of a dating partner
Dorsey III, Nolan: 216 Barcelona Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 30; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, use of multiple beam road lighting equipment, operating vehicle while license is suspended
Forbes, Ashley Jolynn: 32260 Weiss Road, Walker; Age: 29; battery of a dating partner
Barron, Dianna: 39069 S. Prairie South; Age: 29; battery of a dating partner
Sept. 1
Fowler, Jamarcus Anthony: 115 Luchini St., Donaldsonville; Age: 29; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Hargrove, Molly: 26285 Avoyelles Ave., Denham Springs; Age: 31; careless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Mendez, Jesus: 5198 Seneca Drive, Darrow; Age: 20; battery of a dating partner