Ascension Public Schools is holding a Support Job Fair to fill multiple positions across the district.
Bus drivers, child nutrition, paraprofessionals, maintenance and custodians are needed, according to a news release. Anyone wishing to secure positions in the school district should pre-register and attend.
Ascension Public Schools offers a competitive salary and benefits package including medical, dental, vision, life insurance and retirement, the release said. The district's salary schedule is available online.
The job fair is from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. March 9 at the Dutchtown High School cafetorium, 13165 La. 73, Geismar.
To register, visit https://forms.gle/SwgoWkjnRnZcGj6P7, to complete a short pre-registration form to secure your interview spot. Walk-ins will be accepted.
For more information and to learn about the benefits of working in the school district, visit www.AscensionSchools.org/ApplyNow.