Ascension Public Schools is highlighting the achievements of the district's athletic training programs during March, which is National Athletic Training Month.
Most people only see about 10% of what athletic trainers do. Athletic trainers are licensed health care professionals who render services or treatments such as primary care, injury and illness prevention, wellness promotion/education, and emergency care under the direction of a physician, according to a news release. The profession is recognized by the American Medical Association, Health Resources Services Administration and the Department of Health and Human Services as an allied health care profession.
Ascension Parish’s athletic training programs play a crucial role in maintaining the safety of the district’s 28 sports teams and 3,500 student-athletes. In 2013, there were only five certified athletic trainers who provided medical services to the four high schools in the parish. Today, there are 15 athletic trainers who work full-time within the parish to provide medical services to four high schools and eight middle schools. The trainers work closely with parents, coaches and students to educate them about sports safety and to provide injury prevention as well as treatment/rehabilitation for those injuries.
From conducting ImPACT concussion baseline testing to consulting with strength and conditioning coaches to meeting with parents about nutrition and injury prevention, their work extends far beyond the hours that they spend with the athletes on game days.
Ascension Parish’s athletic trainers work in collaboration with Dr. Travis Steven Currie, of Gonzales, who has 11 years of experience specializing in sports medicine. He works with the athletic trainers at each program to oversee all medical care for the students.
Each of the four Ascension Parish high schools has its own program led by a head athletic trainer (Lauren Penn at Donaldsonville High, Ronnie Harper at Dutchtown High, Rene Ponsaa at East Ascension High, and Scott Arceneaux at St. Amant High) and an associate athletic trainer.