St. Amant Gators football 2018 senior spotlight
K.J. Franklin: running back/defensive back/returner
Faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive, able to leap tall buildings in a single bound — it’s Superman. No, actually, it’s K.J. Franklin.
The dual-threat senior returns to lead the St. Amant Gators football team in 2018.
”He is a stud — all-purpose, dangerous, but more importantly a great student with a 3.6 GPA and a 22 or better on his ACT. (I) love coaching him,” coach David Oliver said.
The Gators had a breakout season last year, winning district but falling short of the ultimate goal: a state championship. “Last season still angers me. We could have done better. Great accomplishment winning district, which I will never forget,” Franklin said.
The Gators have participated in several 7-on-7 workouts, including playing host of an all-parish tournament.
“We have been grinding everyday, lifting, running and playing seven on seven, getting ready for the season,” Franklin said.
The Gators had a successful spring game against Woodlawn, and Franklin played his part in all three phases of the game.
“We looked real well in the spring game, and it gave us a taste of what we have for the season,” he said.
Franklin is set to play running back, defensive back and be the main return guy. 2017 was a good season, but he and his teammates have their sights on bigger things this season.
“We want to win a state championship and win district again, just be myself and lead this team to victories and hopefully a state championship,” he said.
The Gators’ schedule is challenging and the East Ascension game is always circled, but there are other intriguing matchups.
“Of course, EA is our biggest game, but we play Helen Cox, Dutchtown (only regular-season loss last season) and Catholic; everyone is tough on the schedule,” Franklin said.
Being a senior usually brings leadership responsibilities; Franklin relishes the thought.
“Owning up to everyone’s mistakes and being a role model, making sure we do the all of the little things right at all times,” he said.
As Franklin gets closer to his senior season, he wants people to remember him in a special way.
“I know a lot of great players have come through St. Amant. I want to be remembered for my versatility, playing all over the field and for leading my team to a state championship and a district championship,” he said.