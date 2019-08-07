Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on July 22-26:
CIVIL SUITS
Old Dutchtown Homeowners Association v. Vallery D. Quntrell Thierry IV and Shamecca K. Brown Thierry, open account.
Cypress Village Condominium Assoc. Inc. v. C. Thomas Green, open account.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. April Weaver, contract.
Capital One Bank NA v. Brandi M. Noto, open account.
Capital One Bank NA v. Candice L. Norwood, open account.
Capital One Bank NA v. Bryan F. Thomas, open account.
Capital One Bank NA v. Kristin D. Theriot, open account.
Barclays Bank Delaware v. Martina Green, open account.
Tom Teasley v. Walmart Louisiana LLC and Walmart Stores Inc., damages.
Systems & Services Technologies Inc v. Jean Bell, monies due.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Nicholas P. Rusk, executory judgment.
Caliber Home Loans Inc. v. Leonard Ray Smith Jr., executory process.
Maria Gonzales v. Walmart Louisiana LLC and Walmart Inc., damages.
Campus Federal Credit Union v. Nicholas Breaux and Mallory Breaux, promissory note.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Lakiva K. Kendrick, open account.
Quicken Loans Inc v. Trenice C. Joseph aka Trenice T. Common aka Trenice T. Common Joseph, executory process.
John W. Kling Jr. and Dustin J. Kling v. Lyndon Southern Insurance Co., Antoine Oates and Technology Insurance Co. Inc, damages.
Oaks On The Bluffs Property Owners v. Siya Edwin Creel and Sharareh A. Creel, damages.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. Chayla Francis Winchester and John A. Winchester III, executory process.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Angela Fisher, monies due.
Neighbors Federal Creit Union v. Tremeeda M. Harris and Melvin J. Harris, promissory note.
Nicholas P. Sweeny v. Thomas A. Roques, damages.
Fletcher Mark Gross v. Albert P. Saucier Jr., damages.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC dba Cooper Mr v. Giovanna Pringle, executory process.
State Of Louisiana v. Star McFee and Curtis West, forfeiture/seizure.
Doris Martinez v. Sonya Dencausse, Ascension Parish School Board, XYZ Insurance Co. and Allstate Property & Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
James Wayne Womack and Jamie Chaney Womack v. Underwriters Insurance Co. Republic, Sepratech Corp. and Cody Williams Newsom, damages.
Julie Elias v. USAA Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Development LP PS and SLC Development of Ascension LLC v. Kenny Matassa and parish president for parish Ascension, injunction.
Jade Thomas, Aunjhane Thomas and Ilyeza Thomas v. Auto Owners Insurance Co., Harmon David Creel IV and Progressive Security Insurance Co., damages.
MG Mayer Yacht Services Inc. v. Donald J. Calloway, executory judgment.
Derrick Gibbs and Brandi Gibbs v. Daigles Auto & Body Repairs LLC and Axis Insurance Co., damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Stormy Thornton Cancienne v. Cade A. Cancienne, divorce.
Natasha Jones, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Terrell Brown, child support.
Jena Tutt, state Department of Children and Family Services and Christian Minor Zeko v. Zeko IVan, child support.
Kelly Young, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Marvin Vernell, child support.
Chelsi Lambert, Louisiana State Department Children & Family v. Ronald Martin, child support.
David Miller, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Tiffany Spears, child support.
Naylor Jarrod Joles v. Rellie Wells Joles, divorce.
Latanji Murray v. Terrell Murray Sr., divorce.
Johnathan P. Gautreau v. Samone Bourgeois Gautreau, divorce.
Heather Thibodeaux v. Calum Thibodeaux, divorce.
John Michael Brady v. Vicki Regh Brady, divorce.
Lester W. Porter v. Kimula Howard T. Porter, divorce.
Britten Jessica Ann Clay and Jessica Ann Clay Britten v. Derrick Dwayne Britten, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Christopher Thibodeaux
Succession of Caroline Juanita Hay, Andrew C. Messina Jr.
Succession of Cora M. Digeorge Blackwell
Succession of William Raymond Coburn Sr.
Succession of Louise Anderson Hutchinson, Joseph Edward Hutchinson ,
Succession of Gary Hendricks Sr.
Succession of Marolyn Ann Fabre Giroir