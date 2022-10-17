Ascension 4-H is taking orders for its annual sweet potatoes and peeled pecan halves sale.
Orders are due by Oct. 25 and will be available for pick up from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the 4H office at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales.
Sweet potatoes are $15 for a 10-pound box and $28 for a 40-pound box. Peeled pecans are $30 for a 3-pound box.
To order, contact an Ascension Parish 4-H member or order online at lsuagcenter.com/ascension4h.
All proceeds will benefit the Ascension Parish 4-H Foundation to increase scholarship and programs.
For information, call (225) 621-5799 or email cbrady@agcenter.lsu.edu.