For American Airlines veteran flight attendant Renee Arceneaux, Sept. 11 is an emotional day. She has a personal connection with many of the airline crew who died during the terrorists attacks at the World Trade Center and the Pentagon in 2001.
Arceneaux wasn't planning on sharing her 9/11 story during the Fire Protection District 1's commemoration ceremony in Gonzales. She passed by the district's Airline Highway headquarters early that morning and saw the firetrucks lined up and the large American flag flying from atop a ladder extended high from a Gonzales fire truck.
She drove home, donned her uniform and decided to stop by. "It's a tough day," she said before the ceremony.
With little notice, Arceneaux took to the microphone to talk about the flight crews and passengers who lost their lives. One of her American Airline classmates was on Flight 11, which hit the first tower during the attack. She said that her friend called the airline to let everyone know what was was going on inside that ill-fated flight.
She also knew all members of the Flight 77 crew that hit the Pentagon.
"That crew and those passengers had no idea what was about to happen, and they were the first victims," she said.
She fought back tears as she told her story, asking people to remember the fight crews and airline passengers who died on 9/11.
A few of the speakers reminisced about their trip to New York to deliver the Spirit of Louisiana, a fire truck that Louisiana delivered to New York firefighters after the attacks.
Parish President Kenny Matassa, then a parish employee, lifted his arm to show the bracelet he was given by members of New York Fire Department Ladder Truck 101, which was engraved with the names of nine of its members who died responding to the attacks.
"I wear this every year to remember those brave firefighters who died that day," Matassa said.
State Rep. Johnny Berthelot, who is retiring this year, said Louisiana residents came together to support New York by donating enough money to purchase one firetruck and six emergency vehicles for the City of New York.
Berthelot, who was mayor of Gonzales in 2001, said he was meeting with Butch Browning, now the state fire marshal and then the city's fire chief, on Sept. 11, 2001, waiting for an 8 a.m meeting when they head the news about the first airplane that hit the twin towers.
"That meeting never happened," Berthelot said.