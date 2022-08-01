For more than 100 fishers, young and old, the lakes behind the Twin Lakes Mobile Estates, in Geismar, were both oasis and classroom during the 61st annual Kids' Fishing Rodeo held early Saturday morning.
The rodeo, hosted by East Ascension Sportsmen’s League, is a competition for children between the ages of 2 and 14 to promote both a love of fishing and an environment to learn life lessons that will resonate regardless of whether or not fishing is in their future.
“The purpose is to get these children outside, to put down their tablets and their phones, and to experience nature and to catch a fish because some of them have never been fishing,” said Bettye Lambert, chair of the rodeo for eight years. “It’s just exciting to watch a first time fisher catch a fish for the first time.”
Despite some of the kids having trepidations about catching fish at first, Lambert explained that after the children fish from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., excitement is the most common emotion for entire families.
Included in the festivities, in addition to a fishing competition, was zydeco music playing over Bluetooth speakers, as well as freshly cooked jambalaya ready to be served after the competition, all provided free of charge to the participating families thanks to sponsorships.
The competition, judged by the weight and number of fish caught, is divided into four age groups: two to four, five to seven, eight to 10 and 11 to 14. Each of the competitors, no matter their ability or proficiency, received a prize, including eight bikes, one for a boy and a girl in each age group, donated by Ascension Credit Union.
“It is good to start them off early. It gives them that experience and they’ll either love it or they’ll hate it,” said Lambert, whose grandchildren have participated in the rodeo for years.
Most of the families at the rodeo are multigenerational fishing lineages, with grandparents showing grandchildren and fathers showing sons and daughters how to fish.
For the Person family, fishing on Lake St. John is a family bonding experience between grandfather Steve and grandson Seth, nine. At the rodeo, the pair was joined by Mitch, Seth’s father who doesn’t fish often.
“It was nice to have the three of us out here, even if we don’t catch anything, just being together, father, son and grandson,” Mitch said. “I like that (Seth) wants to do something my dad has great interest in. And maybe as his patience develops, he’ll become a stronger fisherman.”
The trio, led by Seth’s cast, was able to catch a catfish, one of the larger fish of the day, with a piece of a kolache, provided for the event by Donut Palace, when they ran out of live bait.
Adaptation like using food scraps as makeshift bait is one of the benefits of showcasing fishing to children at such a young age, another father of budding fishermen, positioned on the opposite side of the pond, explained.
“It teaches them patience, a little bit of problem solving skills because you have to figure out what you’re doing wrong, what it takes to get the fish on the hook,” said Dylan Savoy, father of two aged 3 and 4. “For a kid, it calls for a little bit of critical thinking to figure out what they can do better and what they were doing wrong.”
Even though the event is a competition, the main draw of the event for many of the families is just spending time outdoors together, with Daren Braud, father of two boys, 4 and 5, explaining that it isn’t the fish itself that matter: it's doing it together as a family.
“We don’t expect to catch a lot of fish, we don’t expect to catch any big fish,” Braud explained. “As long as they kids have fun, that’s all that matters.”
Winning prizes were:
Max Prevost, age 3, with most fish overall, 32
Ainsley Denoux: 6, biggest fish overall, 1.97 pounds
Karah-Lincoln Bourgeois: age 10, most fish overall girls, 24
Braylee Rouillier: Ages 11-14 girls, most fish caught, 17
Grey Brown: 2-4 boys, most fish, 16
Cailyn Carmouche: 8-10 girls, most fish, 10
Jayden Lass: boys most fish, 16
Jaxton Carter: 8-10 boys, most fish, 13
Karah Brock: 5-7 girls, most fish, 12
Mason Braud: 2-4, biggest fish, 1.32 pounds
Mason-Emmett Templet: 5-7, biggest fish, 1.31 pounds
Emersyn Loupe: 2-4, most fish, 15
Emersyn Liam Stafford: 11-14, biggest fish, 1.13 pounds
Gavin Hartz: 11-14 boys, most fish, 26
Seth Person: 8-10 boys, biggest fish, 1.62 pounds