The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail Nov. 13-27:
Nov. 14
Williams, Tyvis G.: 18, 2525 W. Orice Roth Road, Gonzales, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute schedule I controlled dangerous substance, contributing to the endangerment of a minor, felony illegal carrying of weapons.
David, Brandon J.: 25, 12033 Roddy Road, Apt. 2, Gonzales, parole violation.
Bowman III, Geral: 29, 4917 St. Claude St., New Orleans, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Nov. 15
Bourgeois, Jon Nicole: 36, 14113 Martin Moran Road, Gonzales, three counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Copponex, Gregory Lewis: 29, 14310 Harry Savoy Road, St. Amant, hit-and-run driving, simple battery, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Toomer, Cory A.: 32, 11538 Stringer Bridge Road, St. Amant, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, driver must be licensed, careless operation.
Ransom, Rayquan: 21, 41124 Witek Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies.
Eddy, Kirsten Renee: 20, 13350 JB Templet Road, Gonzales, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin.
David, James: 19, 42320 Black Bayou Road, Gonzales, three counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies.
Scott, Misty: 42, 17737 La. 42, Livingston, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Sands, Curtis: 31, 17253 La. 42, Livingston, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Morris, Ken Troyd: 53, 1215 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville, hit-and-run driving, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies.
Nov. 16
Levinger, Robert W.: 31, 37313 La. 74, 192, Geismar, speeding, operating while intoxicated.
Boudy, Michael D.: 39, 715 N. Bullion Ave., Gonzales, bond revocation, simple criminal damage to property.
Johnson, David Michael: 19, 38149 Smith Road, Prairieville, bond revocation, two counts of failure to appear in court, possession of marijuana, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, simple burglary/vehicle, illegal possession of stolen firearms, resisting an officer, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, felony aggravated assault with a firearm.
Taylor, William L.: 46, 18705 Ducros Road, Prairieville, misdemeanor theft.
Honor, Otis: 33, 8118 Hargis St., Convent, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Jackson, Erick A.: 36, 192 Freetown Lane, Belle Rose, two counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Buratt, Adrian: 19, 12472 Faucheux Road, Gonzales, criminal trespass/all other offenses, simple burglary/vehicle.
Wilson Jr., Roosevelt J.: 53, 1032 Nolan St., Donaldsonville, vehicular negligent injuring, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Nov. 17
Forsyth, Leonard: 39, 5166 Wildwood Drive, Sorrento, domestic abuse battery.
Hamilton, Dywayne Alfred: 37, 14311 Leola Carter Road, Gonzales, felony failure to return leased movable obtaining by false representation.
Wright, Donald: 39, 1909 N. Airline Highway, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Sawner, Suzanne Alise: 26, 17083 Marty Low Road, Prairieville, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Holmes Jr., Thomas L.: 34, 15317 Floyd Holton Road, Prairieville, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating vehicle while license is suspended, felony illegal possession of stolen things.
Woolf, Clayton: 39, 40408 Thomas Ave., Prairieville, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Domingue, Kevin: 49, 960 A Belle River Road, Pierre Part, terrorizing.
Parker, Chant M.: 34, 14309 L Keller Road, St. Amant, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Woodson, Holden: 28, 210 Slim Smith, Carencro, vehicular negligent injuring, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Bell, Nicholas S.: 37, 13370 La. 44, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, simple battery.
Miller, Myshekia A.: 34, 1522 S. Sanctuary Ave., Gonzales, violations of registration provisions, driver must be licensed, illegal possession of stolen things.
Nov. 18
Henry, Gabriel J.: 39, 806 Sixth St., Donaldsonville, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Jackson, Cynthia B.: 55, 10116 N. Magna Carta, Baton Rouge, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, stalking.
Becker, Brigitte Ann: 55, 16127 Tiger Heights Road, Prairieville, bond revocation, misdemeanor theft, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Albert Jr., Raymond: 49, 2543 Walk Lebray St., Lutcher, parole violation, operating vehicle while license is suspended, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, security required, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Nov. 19
Arocho Jr., Ediberto J.: 20, 9269 S.W. 124th St., Miami, Florida, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Simpson, Russell Wayne: 36, 37084 White Road, Prairieville, bond revocation, simple criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft.
Oliver Jr., Malcolm J.: 29, 201 Madewood Drive, Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Telfair, Derrick: 41, 1002 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court, simple criminal damage to property, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, resisting an officer, illegal possession of stolen things.
Demby, Jajuan Christine: 24, 900 Magnolia St., Donaldsonville, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Stevens, Sherry Tullier: 37, 41149 La. 621, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Hollier, Joseph Lloyd: 55, address unavailable, three counts of failure to appear in court, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
Paola, Salvador Joseph: 29, 13510 N. Leah St., Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Mobley, Samuel: 35, 12488 Laurel Ridge Road, St. Amant, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 20
Harvey, Jamie Kentrell: 26, 14447 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales, simple battery.
Winfrey, Tiffany Evette: 42, 908 Mulberry St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, improper supervision of a minor by parent or legal custodian.
Villar, Kenneth J.: 61, 1114 E. Sybil Ave., Gonzales, bond revocation, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Williams, Trammane D.: 44, 4345 Baker Blvd., Baker, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft.
Warner Jr., Garry E.: 38, 15165 Silver Oak Drive, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, resisting an officer, misdemeanor theft.
Lanieu, Joseph: 59, 24680 Hebert St., Plaquemine, failure to appear in court.
Gauthia, Christian: 27, 1909 N. Airline Highway, Apt. 10, Gonzales, felony theft.
Jones, Jeremy: 23, 1210 Bryant St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft.
Fobb, Kendrick Anthony: 32, 204 Mockingbird Lane, St. Rose, two counts of failure to appear in court, surety.
Allen, Jadarrius: 20, 10556 Clearview Ave., Baton Rouge, misdemeanor theft.
Riley, Tyler Morgan: 27, 14685 Springfield Road, Walker, misdemeanor theft.
Tortorich, Jennifer M.: 38, 24548 La. 22, Maurepas, two counts of felony theft of a motor vehicle, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, breach of bail condition, three counts of failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft.
Brown, Tyroyde Edward-Dione: 27, 39152 Cajun Bayou Drive, Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, two counts of distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoid, possession of marijuana, two counts of felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance.
Parker, Rose M.: 41, 18116 River Landing, Prairieville, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, following vehicles, operating while intoxicated.
Nov. 21
Reed, Dexter Hakeem: 22, 2377 Tennessee St., Baton Rouge, bond revocation, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, resisting an officer, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana.
Sehati, Taylor: 19, 1815 Eraste St., Lafayette, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana.
Ealem, Marishell Odell: 34, 123 First St., Donaldsonville, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce.
Nicholas, Anthony Davis: 53, 35114 La. 1 N., Donaldsonville, misdemeanor theft.
Miles, Jermaine A.: 39, 37313 La. 74, Geismar, molestation of a juvenile.
Nelson, Bernadette M.: 43, 7210 Freetown St., St. James, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, in for court.
Nelson, Burnadette: 43, Arraignment, Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoid.
Theriot, Shane: 44, 7502 Eva St., Sorrento, misdemeanor theft.
Cole, Paula Ann: 48, 711 Houmas St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Alsay, Glyndale Lee: 33, 700 Houmas St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Rodriguez, Savannah: 29, 9205 S. Darla Ave., Gonzales, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft.
Williams, Dareion: 21, 13460 LeBlanc Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Bocz, David Mitchell: 32, 45241 Paul Road, St. Amant, four counts of failure to appear in court, felony identity theft.
Polar, Michael Wayne: 40, 15810 Tiger Bluff Road, Maurepas, failure to appear in court.
Landry, Jonathan D.: 20, 11221 Thurston McCrory Road, Gonzales, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Warner, Lee Michael: 31, 17259 Parker Heights Road, Prairieville, three counts of failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft.
Fazzio, Christopher Michael: 32, 17402 Highlands Oaks Lane, Prairieville, two counts of failure to appear in court, violations of protective orders.
Gros Jr., Rickey: 32, 205 Henry St., Patterson, felony aggravated assault with a firearm, domestic abuse battery.
Nicholas, Monchel Ann: 32, 4138 S. Commerce Ave., Gonzales, failure to appear in court, when lighted lamps are required, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
Nov. 22
Bein, Dylan Lamar: 28, 17638 Joe Sevario, Prairieville, careless operation, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, use of certain wireless telecommunications devices for text messaging prohibited, operating while intoxicated.
Karasinski, Jessica: 30, 46142 S. La. 936, St. Amant, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Moran, Kayne: 20, 41370 Cannon Road, Gonzales, illegal possession of stolen things, no motor vehicle insurance, possession of marijuana, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driver must be licensed, obstruction public passage.
Vicknair, Paul J.: 41, 1105 Lindbergh, Magnolia, Mississippi, criminal trespass/all other offenses, felony theft, simple burglary/all others.
Merchant, Antoine: 31, 470 W. 165th St., New York, New York, bank fraud, monetary instrument abuse, forgery, misdemeanor theft.
Rodrigue, Da'Naje Lasha: 23, 412 Orange St., Donaldsonville, four counts of failure to appear in court.
Batiste, Dajonna Marie: 26, 35316 Dupont Lane, Donaldsonville, second degree battery.
Freeman, Lonnie D.: 45, 14278 Essen Terrace Drive, Gonzales, bond revocation, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating while intoxicated.
Nov. 23
Reyes, Roman: 20, 14222 Lasater Road, Dallas, Texas, underage operating while intoxicated.
Babin, Sherri Ann: 55, 15148 La. 73, Prairieville, two counts of failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft.
Paola, Salvador Joseph: 29, 13510 N. Leah St., Gonzales, bond revocation, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin.
Beall, Olivia Jordan: 24, 40274 Parker Road, Prairieville, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, false certificates, security required, operating vehicle while license is suspended, violations of registration provisions, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
McNair, Roy M.: 31, 41125 Merrimac Drive, Sorrento, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous controlled dangerous substance.
Varnado, Roderick: 29, 12404 Mill House Drive, Geismar, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Ortega, Jorge Miguel: 39, 12413 O'Neal Road, Gonzales, simple assault.
Oliver, Katherine: 53, 17121 Sumter Drive, Prairieville, misdemeanor issuing worthless check, failure to appear in court.
Mitchell, Michael: 43, 204 Bayou Oaks Drive, Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Medine, Charles: 39, 39259 Vindez Road, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Nov. 24
Gibbs, Christopher L.: 37, 1210 Bryant St., Donaldsonville, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
Williams, Talisha: 25, 213 N. Brown Ave., Gonzales, simple assault, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
Bourgeois, Marshall W.: 49, 121 Timothy St., Pierre Part, failure to appear in court, violations of registration provisions, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, operating while intoxicated.
Mclaughlin, Kevin: 34, 2163 S. Veterans Blvd., Gonzales, licensee must give notice of change of address, signals by hand and arm or signal lamps, operating while intoxicated.
Thomas, Latalya K.: 33, 214 S. Roscoe Ave., Gonzales, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Jones, Ashton: 21, 902 Vatican St., Donaldsonville, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Lindsey, Heather Lynn: 22, 20175 Happywoods Road, Springfield, resisting an officer, domestic abuse battery.
Dunn, Trevel Cortez: 27, 301 W. Sixth St., Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court, domestic abuse battery.
Bankston, Taylor: 28, 12548 Frankfurt Ave., Baton Rouge, operating while intoxicated, reckless operation.
Fernandez, TyJhon: 19, 1126 S. Darla Ave., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Sorapuru, Jamiah: 27, 19835 S. Manhattan Lane, Gramercy, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Villenurve, Danny Anthony: 45, 12356 George Lambert Road, St. Amant, two counts of failure to appear in court, possession of marijuana, resisting an officer.
Landry, David Charles: 34, 2664 Vanderbilt Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Redditt, Isaac Hezakiah: 19, 38259 La. 621, Gonzales, felony contributing to the delinquency of juveniles/crime or controlled dangerous substance law, illegal carrying of weapons, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Carter, Brayden James: 18, 43278 Norwood Road, Prairieville, simple battery, failure to appear in court.
Carter, Rhaynon: 20, 42372 Cedarstone Ave., Prairieville, accessories after the fact.
Guillory, Austin Bailey: 22, 44051 Gold Place Road, St. Amant, two counts of failure to appear in court, theft of a firearm.
Nov. 25
Harris, Jonriccas Jacquez: 27, 1104 Peytavin St., Donaldsonville, violations of protective orders.
Solomon, Chelsey M.: 24, 1107 Mills St., Donaldsonville, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Ignacio, Roy: 57, 13208 Ellendale Drive, Gonzales, driving on right side of road/exceptions, operating while intoxicated.
Louviere Jr., Camillus Emilion: 18, 1223 S. Sky Ave., Gonzales, tail lamps, felony contributing to the delinquency of juveniles/crime or controlled dangerous substance law, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Guillot, Larry A.: 38, 18735 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Avara, Jan Leroy: 33, 15245 Palomino Lane, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, vagrancy/in or near any structure or private grounds.
Bailey, Jordan Jude: 35, 32204 Oubre Road, Paulina, failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft.
Bassett, Dominique Shunquill: 29, 12155 Roddy Road, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery, failure to appear in court.
Snowden, Jana: 32, 1727 N. 15th St., Baton Rouge, two counts of misdemeanor theft.
Pousson, Lyndon Paul: 32, 204 Annex Drive, Reserve, failure to appear in court.
Pettit, Tabatha M.: 36, 36800 N. Corbin St., Walker, misdemeanor theft, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Carlin, Keith Obrian: 34, 14255 Bishop Woods Road, Gonzales, surety, failure to appear in court.
LeBlanc, Brennan Thomas: 21, 13501 Hilbert Young, Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Turner, Dawn Elizabeth: 45, 30171 Eden Chruch Road, Denham Springs, surety, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Nov. 26
Acosta, Juan A.: 39, 42245 Moody Dixon Road, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Landry, Kasi L.: 34, 14212 Bert Allen Road, Gonzales, battery of a dating partner.
Jackson, Lacretia R.: 45, 5199 Faulkner Drive, Darrow, misdemeanor theft.
Jackson, Dennis Paul: 50, 1021 N. Janice St., Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Carter, Trenton Artrez: 27, 32450 Maggio St., White Castle, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple robbery.
Miller, Candace S.: 32, 17103 Gunboat Circle, Maurepas, criminal trespass/all other offenses, felony theft, simple burglary/all others.
Carlson, David Oscar: 31, 39080 Little Creek Drive, Gonzales, parole violation, hold for other agency, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Lessard, Zachary: 23, 13232 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales, bond revocation, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, felony theft.
Ordoyne, Nicholas: 32, 27403 La. 16, Denham Springs, criminal trespass/all other offenses, misdemeanor theft, simple burglary/vehicle, felony theft of a motor vehicle.
Runnels, Iyranikka I.: 29, 916 S. Abe Ave., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Wright, Mark Anthony: 40, 1703 Talbot Ave., Thibodaux, felony theft.
Livingston, Kelli: 56, 14775 Harry Savoy Road, St. Amant, domestic abuse aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery.
Nov. 27
Willis Jr., James Darrian: 19, 40206 Coontrap Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Bell, Matthew: 22, 10306 Ernest Bell Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.