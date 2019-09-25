Members of the Ascension Parish Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, which operates at Louisiana Regional Airport at Gonzales, visited the tower at Baton Rouge Airport on Aug. 24.
The aerospace education function of the Civil Air Patrol involves training in all aspects of general aviation. At airports with air-traffic controllers, every flight involves communication with ground control and the tower. This visit was intended to let members of the squadron see how airport and enroute management of aircraft operates, according to a news release.
The tower at the Baton Rouge airport has two distinct work areas. On the lower level, squadron members observed how personnel enter information about aircraft call signs and destinations into the air traffic control computer to allow tracking of that aircraft.
Air traffic controllers are involved with several phases of flight, including preflight, taxi instructions from ground control, takeoff clearance, enroute travel, approach to destination and landing. At smaller airports with no tower, these functions are left up to the pilot, the release said.
Upstairs in the tower, squadron members were able to observe the aircraft using the airport. Tower controllers release aircraft for takeoff, after which departure controllers follow the aircraft as they proceed on their route.
Civil Air Patrol, the longtime all-volunteer U.S. Air Force auxiliary, operates a fleet of 560 aircraft, performs about 90 percent of continental U.S. inland search-and-rescue missions, and is credited by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center with saving an average of 80 lives annually. CAP’s 57,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. CAP also plays a leading role in aerospace/STEM education, and its members serve as mentors to 24,000 young people participating in CAP’s cadet programs.