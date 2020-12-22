The new Kiwanis Club of Ascension celebrated its successful charter Dec. 2 with an installation banquet at Frank's Cypress Hall in Prairieville.
Members of the club were officially inducted and officers were installed, according to a news release.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time, the release said.
The event included a silent auction fundraiser to support the club's Service Projects Fund.
Many leaders of the Kiwanis Louisiana-Mississippi-West Tennessee District joined in the celebration.