GONZALES -- Local police are looking for two people who made an unsuccessful attempt Monday to break into an ATM at a local store, at one point ramming the store front multiple times, significantly damaging the back of their truck, Gonzales Police said.
The incident happened at about 3 a.m. Monday morning at the Oak Terrace Mobil at 1011 S. Burnside in Gonzales, police said in a statement.
Two people drove into the parking lot in a two-toned, white GMC Sierra and first tried to get into the store by using a rock to shatter the glass front of the store, near the ATM, surveillance video showed.
When that didn't make an entry way, the two then backed the truck up to repeatedly ram the store front in another unsuccessful attempt to get inside, police said.
The two left the area, traveling eastbound on W. Worthey Road. At the time of the burglary attempt, there was no license plate on the truck, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Gonzales Police Department at (225) 647-7511 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers, at (225) 344-7867.